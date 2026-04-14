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WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
14.04.26 | 09:32
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 09:10 Uhr
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Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Wednesday, May 7, 2026, at 10:00 (CEST).

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, via Lumi AGM on https://dnb.lumiconnect.com/100-944-148-571 and shareholders are invited to participate digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or grant a proxy.

Please refer to the attached guide for information on online participation.

The notice including appendices is attached. All relevant documents may also be found on hydro.com/generalmeeting.

Owners of shares held in custodian accounts will find further information in the notice.

Investor contact:
Baard Erik Haugen
+47 92497191
erik.haugen@hydro.com

Media contact:
Anders Vindegg
+47 93864271
Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

List of appendices

Notice of Annual General Meeting May 7, 2026
Appendix 1 The annual accounts and the Board of Directors' Report 2025 and the auditor's report for the financial year 2025
Appendix 2 Remuneration policy for executive management
Appendix 3 Remuneration report on executive remuneration 2025
Appendix 4 The recommendation from the Nomination Committee
Appendix 5 Form for voting and proxy
Appendix 6 Guide on digital attendance
Appendix 7 Proposal from shareholder to investigate establishment of small modular reactor(s) including the Board of Directors' response
Appendix 8 Proposal from shareholder to assess how nuclear power could be part of the Group's energy sourcing including the Board of Directors' response
Appendix 9 Proposal from shareholder that Hydro must assess engagement in nuclear power including the Board of Directors' response

Attachments

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026
  • Appendix 1 Link to Annual Report
  • Appendix 2 Remuneration policy for executive management
  • Appendix 3 Report on executive remuneration 2025
  • Appendix 4 Recommendation from the Nomination Committee
  • Appendix 5 Form for voting and proxy
  • Appendix 6 Guide on digital attendance
  • Appendix 7 Shareholder proposal Ivar Saetre
  • Appendix 8 Shareholder proposal Kurt Jan Nilsson
  • Appendix 9 Shareholder proposal Albert Martinus Berveling

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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