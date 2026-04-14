Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Wednesday, May 7, 2026, at 10:00 (CEST).

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, via Lumi AGM on https://dnb.lumiconnect.com/100-944-148-571 and shareholders are invited to participate digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or grant a proxy.

Please refer to the attached guide for information on online participation.

The notice including appendices is attached. All relevant documents may also be found on hydro.com/generalmeeting.

Owners of shares held in custodian accounts will find further information in the notice.

Investor contact:

Baard Erik Haugen

+47 92497191

erik.haugen@hydro.com

Media contact:

Anders Vindegg

+47 93864271

Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

List of appendices

Notice of Annual General Meeting May 7, 2026

Appendix 1 The annual accounts and the Board of Directors' Report 2025 and the auditor's report for the financial year 2025

Appendix 2 Remuneration policy for executive management

Appendix 3 Remuneration report on executive remuneration 2025

Appendix 4 The recommendation from the Nomination Committee

Appendix 5 Form for voting and proxy

Appendix 6 Guide on digital attendance

Appendix 7 Proposal from shareholder to investigate establishment of small modular reactor(s) including the Board of Directors' response

Appendix 8 Proposal from shareholder to assess how nuclear power could be part of the Group's energy sourcing including the Board of Directors' response

Appendix 9 Proposal from shareholder that Hydro must assess engagement in nuclear power including the Board of Directors' response

Attachments