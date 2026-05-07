Norsk Hydro: Election of members to the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA ("Hydro") resolved on May 7, 2026, in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee, to elect Pia Aaltonen-Forsell as a new member of Hydro's Board of Directors. Her term will be effective from October 1, 2026.

The Nomination Committee recommended the re-election of Rune Bjerke, Kristin Fejerskov Kragseth, Marianne Wiinholt, Philip Graham New, Jane Toogood and Espen Gundersen.

The shareholder elected members have been elected for a term of up until two years and at the latest until the Company's Annual General Meeting in 2028.

The Nomination Committee's recommendation is available at hydro.com/generalmeeting in appendix 4.

The Board of Directors held a constituting board meeting following the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2026. Following the elections, Hydro's Board of Directors consists of the following 12 members:

Rune Bjerke (chair)

Kristin Fejerskov Kragseth (deputy chair)

Marianne Wiinholt

Philip Graham New

Jane Toogood

Espen Gundersen

Kim Wahl

Pia Aaltonen-Forsell

Arve Baade (employee representative)

Margunn Sundve (employee representative)

Bjørn Petter Moxnes (employee representative)

Ellen Merete Olstad (employee representative)

Investor contact:

Baard Erik Haugen

+47 92497191

erik.haugen@hydro.com

Media contact:

Anders Vindegg

+47 93864271

Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act