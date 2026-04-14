Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group's esports division Abios signs data partnership with Google

Google to launch imminently with a comprehensive data package for the world's leading esports titles, strengthening its ability to deliver richer esports experiences to audiences worldwide

Kambi Group's esports division Abios has signed a multi-year data partnership with global technology giant Google, which will see Abios provide its leading esports data coverage to support and enhance a range of Google products and experiences.



Under the agreement, Abios' comprehensive esports data will soon launch on Google across the four most popular global esports titles - League of Legends, Counter-Strike, Dota 2 and VALORANT. The data package spans scheduling, fixtures, competitive statistics, player and team data, and scoring information, enabling Google to bring richer esports features to millions of fans worldwide via products including Google Search and the Google App.



Abios delivers enterprise-scale esports solutions worldwide, including odds, widgets and data feeds across all major esports titles. As a leading esports data provider, the Kambi esports division combines deep domain expertise with robust infrastructure to help partners engage with esports fans at scale with extensive, accurate and title-specific data.



Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi Group, said:?"Partnering with Google is a significant milestone for Kambi and?Abios, and a strong endorsement of the advanced data infrastructure and?expertise?we have developed over many years. With Google's global scale, this collaboration will help elevate the way esports data is accessed and experienced by audiences around the world."?

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Marvin Brischke, EMEA Sports Partnerships Lead at Google, added:?"Esports continues to grow in popularity globally, and?we're?pleased to work with Kambi and?Abios?to improve the breadth of esports information available to our users."

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com

Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

For media enquiries, please contact:

pressoffice@kambi.com

Andy Roocroft

Head of PR & Communications

Andy.Roocroft@kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi Group is the home of premium sports betting services for licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi's portfolio of market-leading products include Turnkey Sportsbook, Odds Feed+, Managed Trading, Bet Builder, Esports, Front End and Sportsbook Platform. Kambi Group also operates esports data and odds supplier Abios, front end technology experts Shape Games and cutting-edge AI trading division Tzeract. Kambi Group's partners include ATG, Bally's Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, LiveScore, Rush Street Interactive and Svenska Spel. Kambi Group employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Denmark, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.