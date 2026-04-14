ZetaDisplay AB: ZetaDisplay secures landmark onboard commerce media and DOOH contract with Vy, Norway's national rail operator

MALMÖ, ZETADISPLAY AB (PUBL) - 14 April 2026

ZetaDisplay has secured one of the largest onboard commerce media and digital out-of-home (DOOH) contracts in the Nordics, partnering with the Vy Group, Norway's national rail operator, to deliver a next-generation passenger experience and media platform across its train network.

The agreement, awarded through a highly competitive public tender process, will see ZetaDisplay deliver a full-service, end-to-end solution powered by its proprietary Engage Suite CMS. This includes the deployment of approximately 1,400 digital displays across 135 trains operating in the Western and Eastern part of Norway, including the Oslo region, creating a new onboard media network and marking the largest rollout of its kind in Norway to date.

This strategic project further strengthens ZetaDisplay's position as a key player in transport media and programmatic DOOH, reinforcing its role in shaping the future of commerce media in public transport environments.

The rollout will introduce a fully integrated onboard communication and media platform, combining real-time passenger information with dynamic commercial content to enhance the overall travel experience. At the same time, it establishes a new onboard retail and commerce media network, enabling Vy to unlock additional revenue streams through targeted advertising while maintaining a strong focus on passenger relevance and experience.

At the core of the solution is ZetaDisplay's proprietary Engage Suite CMS, which will power content across the network. The platform includes customized features tailored for transport and DOOH environments, enabling advanced content management, programmatic campaign delivery, and detailed performance reporting.

The network will support advanced media capabilities, including programmatic DOOH and dynamic campaign execution. Advertisers will be able to target audiences based on real-time data such as the GPS location of each train, enabling contextual messaging aligned to proximity to specific stores, destinations, or environments, delivering highly relevant, location-based advertising opportunities.

The installation includes custom-designed 32" onboard displays, developed in collaboration with ZetaDisplay's manufacturing partner Kuori. Built specifically for the rail environment, the displays are fully compliant with EN railway standards and housed within a robust, IP-rated aluminium enclosure. Engineered for durability and performance, the screens feature hardened anti-reflective glass and optical bonding, ensuring reliability in challenging conditions including vibration, temperature fluctuations, and high passenger traffic.

A modular design enables fast on-site maintenance and efficient component replacement, minimizing downtime and ensuring consistent performance across the network.

ZetaDisplay brings more than 25 years of experience delivering mission-critical onboard and transport solutions, with previous projects including Flytoget, A-Train, and SJ. This deep sector expertise, combined with strong credentials in retail media and DOOH, uniquely positions the company to deliver integrated solutions that bridge passenger communication and commercial opportunity.

Ola Sæverås, Chief Business Officer at ZetaDisplay, says:

"This is a landmark agreement for ZetaDisplay and a significant milestone in our transport media and DOOH strategy. By combining real-time passenger communication with advanced media and programmatic capabilities, we are transforming onboard environments into connected, data-driven platforms that enhance the passenger experience while creating new commercial opportunities for operators like Vy."

Sigurd Bay, Commercial Director at Vy Train, comments:

"We are pleased to partner with ZetaDisplay to bring this innovative onboard system to our trains. By equipping our fleet with these advanced screens, we can keep passengers better informed and make their journeys more enjoyable. This investment is part of our broader commitment to continuously improving the travel experience for our customers."

Feature development and concept design are already underway, with the full onboard network expected to be operational by the end of the year.

For further information please contact:

Ola Sæverås Chief Business Officer - ZetaDisplay Group

Phone: +47 41 678 234

Email: ola@zetadisplay.com

ABOUT ZETADISPLAY

ZetaDisplay was founded 2003 in Sweden as one of the early pioneers of digital signage software and solutions. Today ZetaDisplay is of the leading European corporations in the digital signage market and a leading force in the European and global digital signage industry. Our proprietary software suite platform ENGAGE Suite, digital business development and consulting services, innovative digital signage solutions and creative concepts regularly inspire- influence and guide millions of people every day in retail environments, in restaurants, on advertising screens, in factories, on trains, on cruise ships, in stadiums, in workplaces and in all types of public spaces indoor and outdoor. ZetaDisplay is one of the largest leading European digital signage companies with direct operations in eight European countries and the US with +125,000 active installations in over 50 countries, across all major continents where we are the business partner of choice for many of the worlds most respected blue-chip brands and companies. ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö-Sweden, has a turnover of SEK +600 million and employs approx. 250 co-workers. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors. More information about ZetaDisplay can be found on the group global website www.zetadisplay.com or for Investor relations at www.ir.zetadisplay.com or for owner information at www.hanoverinvestors.com.

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ZetaDisplay secures landmark onboard commerce media and DOOH contract with Vy, Norway's national rai...