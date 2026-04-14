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WKN: A41E66 | ISIN: SE0025666969 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TF0
Frankfurt
14.04.26 | 08:11
16,640 Euro
+2,97 % +0,480
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVARDA BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVARDA BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,84017,02010:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 07:00 Uhr
35 Leser
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Avarda Bank AB: Interim Report January - March 2026

Avarda Clarifies the Company's Structure and Offering for the Future

January - March 2026

Compared to January - March 2025

  • Loans to the public amounted to SEK 24,549 million, compared to March 2025 the increase in local currencies was 20%
  • Operating profit increased by 30% to SEK 244.6 million
  • Earnings per share increased by 47% to SEK 3.17
  • Adjusted earnings per share increased by 32% to SEK 2.89
  • Cost/income ratio improved to 35.3% (37.3)
  • Return on equity amounted to 26.1% (21.5)
  • Adjusted return on equity amounted to 23.8% (21.8)
  • Total capital ratio increased to 16.3% (16.1) since year-end

"Our promise to our shareholders remains clear-we will combine high customer value with strong growth and sustainable profitability across multiple markets, thereby creating long-term value." - Joakim Jansson, Group CEO

January - March 2026

As of 31 March 2026

January - March 2026

8.9

3.4

500

970

Risk-adjusted margin, %

Customers, million

Of which are app-users, thousand

Revenue per customer, SEK

Key Takeaways

  • As of 9 April 2026, TF Bank AB has formally changed its company name to Avarda Bank AB.
  • Avarda Group has revised its segment reporting to two segments as of 2026. The segments Credit Cards and Ecommerce Solutions are jointly reported in the Everyday Finance segment and the Consumer Lending segment remains unchanged.
  • Everyday Finance had an organic loan portfolio growth of 35% to SEK 15,309 million and a significantly improved operating profit of 61% to SEK 167 million.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, Group CFO

Mobile: +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

E-mail: ir@avarda.com

This information is information that Avarda Bank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 14 April 2026.

About Avarda Group

Avarda Group simplifies how customers across Europe manage their personal finances. We have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2016. Born in a small Swedish town, we combine a pragmatic and disciplined business mindset, with cutting-edge technology and innovation, always with a strong focus on cost-efficiency and profitability. Our self-developed, scalable platform and infrastructure enable efficient expansion across multiple markets. We move customers, partners and ourselves forward - towards new opportunities and evolving needs.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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