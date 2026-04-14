Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that exploration drilling at the Agate Project began on, Monday April 13th. The Agate Property is a potential in-situ recovery project located in the Shirley Basin Uranium District of central Wyoming. Agate borders both Cameco and UEC projects and lies close to UR-Energy's satellite in-situ mine that is currently under construction and planned for startup of operations this spring 2026.

For the Spring 2026 exploration project, the Company plans to drill up to 50 holes, targeting on-trend mineralization previously defined in 2023-25. Strathmore has completed over 250 drill holes to date, with mineralization intersected in 95% of all holes. The Company hopes to continue this high level of success during its spring drilling program.



The Goals of the 2026 Program are as follows:

Discover new undocumented mineralization

Perform step-out drilling to define and extend the known trends

Verify and validate historic Kerr McGee drilling records

Identify new claim additions

Drilling contractor Single Water Services of Glenrock, Wyoming, and geophysical logging specialist Hawkins CBM Logging, of Cody, Wyoming were retained once again for the Spring drilling project. Both companies have extensive experience completing exploration and development work on uranium projects across the state. Hawkins readily calibrates their geophysical tools at the US Department of Energy's nearby uranium test pits in Casper, Wyoming.





Map 1. Agate Target Areas S2026



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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About the Agate Property:

The Agate property consists of 124 wholly owned lode mining claims covering ~2,560 acres. Uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 53 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first commercial in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 20 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which appears below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. Kerr McGee Corporation, the largest US uranium mining company at the time, completed extensive drilling across the greater project area in the 1970s, delineating areas of historical resources and potential mineralization. Strathmore completed 250 holes during the 2023-25 drilling programs, including installation of five monitor wells for groundwater studies and recovery of core for chemical assays and XRF analysis at the University of Wyoming.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp:

Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release".

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been Reviewed and Approved on behalf of the Company by Terrence A. Osier, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Strathmore Plus Uranium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

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Source: Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.