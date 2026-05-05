Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) (FSE: TO3)("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce strong results from its Spring 2026 exploration drilling program at the Agate Project in Wyoming's prolific Shirley Basin District. Drilling successfully delineated a new Middle Sand mineralized trend over 2,500 feet and extended the existing Lower Sand trend an additional 1,000 feet westward.

Agate sits directly adjacent to projects held by Cameco and UEC and lies next to UR-Energy's satellite in-situ recovery (ISR) mine, which is now producing, as of April 23. Mineralization at Agate is shallow (20-150 feet), largely below the water table, and ideally suited for low-cost ISR recovery.

The company completed 48 holes and delivered a strong 81% mineralization hit rate (with 39 of 48 holes above cutoff grade), targeting on-trend mineralization previously defined by Strathmore, twinning of historical drill holes, and exploration in areas of sparse historical drilling which showed potential for mineralization in the middle sand, the main source of historically mined uranium in Shirley Basin.

Key Highlights:

New Middle Sand Trend - open to east and west AG-274-26: 16.0 ft @ 0.071% eU3O₈ AG-292-26: 14.5 ft @ 0.063% eU3O₈

Lower Sand Trend Extension AG-283-26: 13.0 ft @ 0.049% eU3O₈ AG-289-26: 4.0 ft @ 0.102% eU3O₈



New Mineralized Middle Trend: Exploration drilling to the north of the previously defined lower sand trend encountered middle sand mineralization across a trend length over 2,500 feet and is highlighted by drill holes AG-274-26 (95-111 ft, 16.0 ft @ 0.071% eU3O8) and AG-292-26 (81.5-96ft, 14.5 ft @ 0.063% eU3O8). Mineralization appears open to both the west and east. Future exploration will target this newly discovered trend with the intent to expand its width and length.



Extended Mineralized Lower Trend: Exploration to the west of the previously defined lower sand trend extended the mineralization westward by 1,000 feet, to now nearly 6,000 feet in length. The drilling on this lower sand trend was highlighted by drill holes AG-283-26 (90.5-93.5 ft, 13 ft @ 0.049% eU3O8) and AG-289-26 (82-86 ft, 4 ft @ 0.102% eU3O8).

These results confirm excellent continuity of the classic Wyoming roll-front system and significantly expand the mineralized footprint at Agate.

Strathmore will now advance permitting the project with the completion and submittal of a Plan of Operation with US Bureau of Land Management and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.





Figure 1: Agate Project - 2026 Drill Hole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Table 1: 2026 Drill Results Summary Table

Hole ID Latitude Longitude Depth (ft) Top (ft) Bottom (ft) Thickness (ft) Grade % eU3O8 Grade x Thickness Sand AG-247-26 42.32223 (106.27872) 150 90.0 102.5 12.5 0.028 0.346 Middle AG-248-26 42.32177 (106.27858) 140 91.0 105.5 14.5 0.023 0.334 Middle AG-249-26 42.32132 (106.27843) 150 102.0 104.5 2.5 0.012 0.030 Middle AG-249-26 42.32132 (106.27843) 150 106.0 108.0 2.0 0.014 0.028 Middle AG-250-26 42.32143 (106.27634) 150 80.5 88.0 7.5 0.025 0.188 Middle AG-251-26 42.31796 (106.27198) 150 BELOW COG AG-252-26 42.31771 (106.27200) 150 BELOW COG AG-253-26 42.31742 (106.27205) 150 89.0 91.0 2.0 0.014 0.028 Middle AG-254-26 42.31714 (106.27206) 150 BELOW COG AG-255-26 42.31686 (106.27210) 150 BELOW COG AG-256-26 42.31657 (106.27219) 150 BELOW COG AG-257-26 42.32042 (106.28416) 150 84.0 93.0 9.0 0.019 0.171 Middle







95.0 98.0 3.0 0.015 0.045 Middle AG-258-26 42.32015 (106.28421) 150 85.5 95.5 10.0 0.053 0.530 Middle







99.0 101.0 2.0 0.013 0.026 Middle AG-259-26 42.32071 (106.28410) 150 90.5 96.0 5.5 0.030 0.165 Middle AG-259-26 42.32071 (106.28410) 150 101.5 105.0 3.5 0.011 0.039 Middle AG-260-26 42.32190 (106.28379) 155 120.0 126.0 6.0 0.012 0.072 Lower AG-261-26 42.32126 (106.28392) 160 104.5 114.0 9.5 0.021 0.200 Middle AG-262-26 42.32039 (106.28260) 150 82.0 91.0 9.0 0.050 0.450 Middle







94.0 96.5 2.5 0.012 0.030 Middle AG-263-26 42.32064 (106.28245) 150 85.5 95.0 9.5 0.023 0.219 Middle AG-264-26 42.32087 (106.28226) 140 92.5 95.5 3.0 0.012 0.036 Middle AG-265-26 42.31974 (106.28430) 140 84.5 88.0 3.5 0.020 0.070 Middle AG-266-26 42.32017 (106.28275) 140 77.5 85.5 8.0 0.016 0.128 Middle AG-267-26 42.31760 (106.28178) 160 113.5 124.5 11.0 0.013 0.140 Middle AG-268-26 42.31966 (106.28516) 140 BELOW COG AG-269-26 42.32002 (106.28517) 140 89.0 97.0 8.0 0.014 0.114 Middle AG-270-26 42.31943 (106.28622) 150 76.5 80.0 3.5 0.079 0.277 Middle







90.5 98.0 7.5 0.032 0.240 Middle AG-271-26 42.32150 (106.27978) 140 BELOW COG AG-272-26 42.32104 (106.27975) 140 91.0 99.5 8.5 0.018 0.153 Middle AG-273-26 42.32141 (106.28047) 140 BELOW COG AG-274-26 42.32094 (106.28043) 150 95.0 111.0 16.0 0.071 1.136 Middle AG-275-26 42.32043 (106.28036) 160 103.0 114.5 11.5 0.017 0.196 Middle AG-276-26 42.30969 (106.29536) 140 107.5 111.5 4.0 0.018 0.072 Lower AG-277-26 42.30915 (106.29633) 125 100.0 109.5 9.5 0.017 0.162 Lower AG-278-26 42.30943 (106.29645) 140 106.0 114.0 8.0 0.015 0.120 Lower AG-279-26 42.31174 (106.29867) 140 93.5 95.5 2.0 0.012 0.024 Lower AG-280-26 42.31250 (106.29659) 130 66.5 68.5 2.0 0.013 0.026 Middle







91.5 98.5 7.0 0.027 0.189 Lower AG-281-26 42.31321 (106.29639) 130 91.0 99.5 8.5 0.012 0.102 Lower AG-282-26 42.31120 (106.29858) 120 88.0 99.0 11.0 0.017 0.187 Lower AG-283-26 42.31226 (106.29845) 130 90.5 103.5 13.0 0.049 0.637 Lower AG-284-26 42.31326 (106.29839) 120 81.0 87.0 6.0 0.016 0.096 Lower







88.0 90.0 2.0 0.011 0.022 Lower AG-285-26 42.30876 (106.29866) 130 108.5 111.0 2.5 0.012 0.030 Lower AG-286-26 42.30803 (106.29870) 140 106.0 115.0 9.0 0.015 0.135 Lower AG-287-26 42.30752 (106.28750) 140 95.0 107.0 12.0 0.020 0.240 Lower AG-288-26 42.31242 (106.29478) 130 103.0 107.0 4.0 0.013 0.052 Lower AG-289-26 42.31289 (106.29478) 130 82.0 86.0 4.0 0.102 0.408 Lower AG-290-26 42.31332 (106.29475) 120 85.5 95.0 9.5 0.019 0.183 Lower AG-291-26 42.32185 (106.27633) 150 86.0 90.0 4.0 0.015 0.060 Middle AG-292-26 42.32247 (106.27619) 140 81.5 96.0 14.5 0.063 0.914 Middle AG-292-26 42.32247 (106.27619) 140 104.0 107.5 3.5 0.011 0.039 Middle AG-293-24 42.32199 (106.27490) 150 BELOW COG AG-294-26 42.32196 (106.27335) 160 83.0 85.5 2.5 0.012 0.030 Middle

Note. The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU3O8) of the gamma-ray probes calibrated at the Department of Energy's Test Facility in Casper, Wyoming. A geophysical tool with gamma-ray, spontaneous potential, resistivity, and drift detectors was utilized. The reader is cautioned that the reported uranium grades may not reflect actual concentrations due to the potential for disequilibrium between uranium and its gamma emitting daughter products.

Mineralized holes with thicker, higher-grade intercepts are interpreted to be in the Near Interface, Nose (main front), or Near Seepage ground located within the projected roll front system.

Mineralized holes with thinner, below cutoff grade intercepts are interpreted to be in the Limb/Tails or Remote Seepage ground located behind (altered) or ahead (reduced) of the projected roll front system, respectively.

The drill results were determined using thickness and grade % cutoffs of 2-ft and 0.01% eU3O8.

Drilling contractor Single Water Services of Glenrock, Wyoming, and geophysical logging specialist Hawkins CBM Logging, of Cody, Wyoming were retained once again for the Spring drilling project. Both companies have extensive experience completing exploration and development work on uranium projects across the state. Mr. Terrence Osier, PG, VP Exploration for Strathmore, supervised the drilling activities.

Marketing Agreement:

The Company also announces that it has entered into a digital marketing services agreement with Connect 4 Marketing Ltd. ("Connect4") to provide the Company with comprehensive digital marketing services including content creation (videos ad creatives, landing pages), influencer management, newsletter coordination, and targeted advertising campaigns in both English and German markets.

Subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE'), the agreement will commence for an initial 12-month term, which may be extended by mutual agreement. In consideration for the services provided, the Company will pay Connect4 an initial upfront service and marketing fee of $150,000 CAD, plus applicable taxes, which will be paid from the Company's general working capital.

To the best of the Company's knowledge Connect 4 does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. Connect4 and its principal have an arms' length relationship with the Company.

Connect4 is registered in Brossard, Quebec at 702-5505 Boulevard Du Quartier, Brossard.

About the Agate Property

The Agate property consists of 124 wholly owned lode mining claims covering ~2,560 acres. Uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 53 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first commercial in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 20 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which appears below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. Kerr McGee Corporation, the largest US uranium mining company at the time, completed extensive drilling across the greater project area in the 1970s, delineating areas of historical resources and potential mineralization. Strathmore has completed 294 holes during the 2023-26 drilling programs, including installation of five monitor wells for groundwater studies and recovery of core for chemical assays and XRF analysis at the University of Wyoming.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release".

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been Reviewed and Approved on behalf of the Company by Terrence A. Osier, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Strathmore Plus Uranium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



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Source: Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.