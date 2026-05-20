Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) (FSE: TO3) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce uranium assay results from core previously recovered from the Company's exploration drilling program at the Agate Project in Wyoming's prolific Shirley Basin District. Agate sits directly adjacent to projects held by Cameco and UEC and lies near to UR-Energy's satellite in-situ recovery (ISR) mine, which recently began operations in April 2026.

The University of Wyoming's Geophysical Grant Study has produced more data on roll fronts that will give Strathmore some key targets for our next drill program. UW's results so far indicate that magnetics and gravity studies support the use of certain Geophysical methods to locate uranium roll fronts. Drilling this Spring by Strathmore in the recently discovered northern lower sand trend, evidences the validity of UW's studies. We plan to continue to drill and expand the mineralization and generate a resource estimate once sufficient drill hole information allows. Strathmore has drilled 294 holes at Agate, with mineralization present in over 85% of the drilling.

As a partner in the University's study, Strathmore provided core from holes drilled adjacent to previously installed monitor wells. The core was collected to supplement their research, providing material for testing of metals and other minerals with varying electromagnetic signatures that may differentiate the geophysical characteristics in the various environments within the roll front deposits.

The core was assayed by Pace Analytical of Sheridan, Wyoming, an accredited lab that completes work for many of the uranium ISR mining companies in the state of Wyoming, in addition to studies on high grade samples from Arizona breccia pipes and the Athabasca basin in Canada. The lab utilized induced-coupled-plasma (ICP) spectroscopy to determine the uranium concentrations. The assay results for 20 core samples show the presence of uranium and herald the continuing growth of a prospective ISR mining project.

LOWER SAND TREND CORES

AG-244-25 (N42.31662, W-106.28512)

Core hole AG-244-45 was drilled in the projected main area of the roll front trend in the lower sand. The reported gamma interval was 23.5 feet grading 0.076% eU3O8 from 79.5 to 103 feet. 30 feet of core was cut, with five intervals recovered and assayed.

Footage Interval Chemical % U3O8 Gamma Log % eU3O8 83-85' 0.0112 0.0747 89.8-92' 0.1040 0.1226 96.4-98.8' 0.1250 0.0308 98.8-101' 0.0099 0.0398 108.6-110' 0.1203 0.0000

AG-242-25 (N42.31396, W-106.28667)

Core AG-242-25 was drilled in an area projected to be located behind the roll front, in the oxidized limb/tails of the northern lower sand trend. The hole was not logged due to downhole issues, but AG-241-25, which was drilled 1.5 feet away, showed a gamma intercept of 4.5 feet grading 0.037% eU3O8 from 85.5 to 89 feet. 40 feet of core was cut, with four intervals recovered and assayed.

Footage Interval Chemical % U3O8 Gamma Log % eU3O8 85-90' 0.0013 no gamma 90-95' 0.0068 no gamma 95-101' 0.0260 no gamma 101-106' 0.0054 no gamma

MIDDLE SAND TREND CORES

AG-243-25 (N42.30503, W-106.27867)

Core hole AG-243-25 targeted the southern, lower sand trend. The reported gamma intervals were 3.5 feet grading 0.024% eU3O8 from 27.5 to 31 feet, and 11 feet grading 0.030% eU3O8 from 32.5 to 43.5 feet. 25 feet of core was cut, with six intervals recovered and assayed.

Footage Interval Chemical % U3O8 Gamma Log % eU3O8 25-27' 0.0133 0.0090 27-29.5' 0.0090 0.0216 29.5-31.5' 0.0057 0.0210 31.5-34' 0.0100 0.0158 34-35.5' 0.0190 0.0363 35.5-37.5' 0.0356 0.0423

AG-245-25 (N42.31662, W-106.28719)

Core hole AG-245-25 targeted the southern, lower sand trend. The reported gamma interval was 19.5 feet grading 0.04 %eU3O8 from 26 to 45.5 feet. 20 feet of core was cut, with five intervals recovered and assayed.

Footage Interval Chemical % U3O8 Gamma Log % eU3O8 25-31' 0.0397 0.0200 31-32.5' 0.0283 0.0651 32.5-34' 0.0263 0.0790 34-40' 0.0350 0.0549 40-45' 0.0193 0.0222

Note. The gamma log results were based on percent equivalent uranium (% eU3O8) of the gamma-ray probes calibrated at the Department of Energy's Test Facility in Casper, Wyoming. A geophysical tool with gamma-ray, spontaneous potential, resistivity, and drift detectors was utilized. The reader is cautioned that the reported uranium grades may not reflect actual concentrations due to the potential for disequilibrium between uranium and its gamma emitting daughter products.

Mineralized holes with thicker, higher-grade intercepts are interpreted to be in the Near Interface, Nose (main front), or Near Seepage ground located within the projected roll front system.

Mineralized holes with thinner, below cutoff grade intercepts are interpreted to be in the Limb/Tails or Remote Seepage ground located behind (altered) or ahead (reduced) of the projected roll front system, respectively.

The gamma intervals are reported using thickness and grade % cutoffs of 2-ft and 0.01% eU3O8.

All the holes were drilled vertically, and with geological units that are essentially flat lying, the intercept widths are interpreted to be true thicknesses.

The Company is completing necessary work towards submittal of a Plan of Operation to federal and state regulators. Contractors have been retained to complete floral, faunal and archaeology surveys to allow for additional drilling across the greater project area, and to expand the lower sand, and recently discovered northern middle sand, trends. Additional mining claims are planned for staking in prospective areas defined by historical drilling and targeted extensions defined by the Company's exploration drilling.

About the Agate Property

The Agate property consists of 124 wholly owned lode mining claims covering ~2,560 acres. Uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 53 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first commercial in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 20 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which appears below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. Kerr McGee Corporation, the largest US uranium mining company at the time, completed extensive drilling across the greater project area in the 1970s, delineating areas of historical resources and potential mineralization. Strathmore has completed 294 holes during the 2023-26 drilling programs, including installation of five monitor wells for groundwater studies and recovery of core for chemical assays and XRF analysis at the University of Wyoming.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release".

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been Reviewed and Approved on behalf of the Company by Terrence A. Osier, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Strathmore Plus Uranium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



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Source: Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.