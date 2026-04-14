NOTICE, APRIL 14, 2026 SHARES (Record Ids 343737 & 343763)

A total of 45,517,622 new shares will be traded together with the old shares as of April 15, 2026 on First North Growth Market Finland.

As of April 15, 2026 the total number of shares in Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy will be 203,045,511.

Identifiers of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy's share:

Trading code: FARON

ISIN code: FI4000153309

Orderbook id: 185076

Number of shares: 203,045,511

Trading in interim shares will end:



Trading code: FARONN0126

ISIN code: FI4000602321

Orderbook id: 491727

Last trading date: April 14, 2026

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260