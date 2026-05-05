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WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FR
Frankfurt
05.05.26 | 08:09
0,482 Euro
-5,12 % -0,026
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4840,51008:57
ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2026 08:26 Uhr
122 Leser
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Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Directorate Appointment

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ("Faron") (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative immunotherapies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. George Stanley Golumbeski as a Non-executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Dr. Golumbeski currently focuses on supporting the growth of emerging companies as a partner at DROIA Ventures, a specialized biotech investment firm. He previously spent nearly ten years as Executive Vice President of Business Development at Celgene, where he led partnerships with biotechnology companies aimed at delivering innovative treatments for cancer and chronic inflammatory diseases. Prior to Celgene, Dr. Golumbeski was Vice President of Business Development, Licensing and Strategy at Novartis. Prior to Novartis, he was Vice President of R&D Business Development at Elan and Vice President of Corporate Development at Schwarz Pharma, where he led CNS acquisitions worldwide. Dr. Golumbeski earned a Ph.D. in Genetics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, completed postdoctoral research in molecular biology at the University of Colorado Boulder, and received a B.A. in Biology from the University of Virginia.

The following information regarding the appointment of Dr. Golumbeski is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.

Current positions, directorships and/or partnerships:

Former positions, directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years):

Actio Biosciences, Inc

Acceleron Pharma, Inc

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Ananke Therapeutics, Inc

Droia Ventures

Vicinitas Therapeutics, Inc

Judo Bio, Inc

Chroma Medicine, Inc

National Audubon Society, Inc

GRAIL, Inc

Peptone Ltd

MorphoSys US, Inc

Shattuck Labs, Inc

Mural Oncology PLC

Carrick Therapeutics Limited

Mural Oncology, Inc

Sage Therapeutics, Inc

Tizona Therapeutics, Inc

Dr. Golumbeski holds no ordinary shares or options or warrants over ordinary shares in the Company.

Save as set out above, no further information regarding Dr. Golumbeski is required to be disclosed pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies or Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.

Tuomo Patsi, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Faron Pharmaceuticals, said: "We are excited to welcome George to our board. His broad experience will be extremely valuable to Faron as we continue to progress bexamarilimab towards next milestones and further develop our long term startegy as a company."

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)

Kare Laukkanen


+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US
(Media)
Alyssa Paldo



+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner



+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä




+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Faron (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company's pipeline is built on its scientific understanding of the regulation of the immune system in cancer.

About Bexmarilimab
Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes by targeting myeloid cell function. It binds to Clever-1, a receptor on immunosuppressive macrophages that helps cancer evade the immune system. By targeting Clever-1, bexmarilimab reprograms the tumor microenvironment to ignite a potent anti-tumor immune response.

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-directorate-appointment-1163798

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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