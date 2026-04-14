Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") reports that the nine holes of its winter 2026 drill program at the Nova Discovery have been successful in extending the uranium mineralization and favourable geology at the Dorado Joint Venture Project ("Dorado" or the "Project"), located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. Purepoint, as operator of the 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU | TSX: ISO), completed 5,210 metres of drilling within the Nova Zone. Downhole probe readings peaked at 73,100 counts per second (CPS), building on previously confirmed assay grades of up to 8.1% U3O₈ at the Nova Discovery (see September 18, 2025 NR). Regional drilling at Dorado is planned to resume in late June 2026.

"When evaluating the scale potential of a new discovery, tracking radioactivity across a one kilometre trend anchored by confirmed grades of up to 8.1% U3O8 is exactly what you want to see," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO. "We now have the geological framework and confidence to drill more aggressively when we return. We are disciplined in how we've approach this target and the results are showing it. The mineralization remains open."

Highlights

The nine holes of the winter 2026 drill program expanded uranium mineralization at the Nova Discovery, extended the associated geologic contact for a strike length of one kilometre and established a refined targeting framework for continued expansion.

Six holes intersected uranium mineralization as measured by a Mt. Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole radiometric probe. Standout intersections include: NV26-05:17,700 CPS average over 1.8 metres including 61,100 CPS average over 0.3 metres, and NV26-03A: 10,600 CPS average over 1.7 metres including 41,200 CPS average over 0.3 metres Program peak: 73,100 CPS. The Nova Discovery remains open along strike, at the unconformity and at depth

Winter 2026 results build on previously reported assay grades of up to 8.1% U3O₈ at the Nova Discovery. Assays from the winter 2026 program are pending.

Regional drilling is planned to resume at the Dorado JV Project in late June 2026.

Airborne MobileMT survey to be conducted over Dorado this spring with interpretation to assist summer drill targeting.

Downhole Gamma Results of Winter 2026 Drill Program

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length Avg. CPS Max. CPS NV26-01 462.2 464.6 2.4 830 2,100

466.8 467.4 0.6 610 750

469.1 470.2 1.1 1,800 3,500 NV26-02 415.2 415.8 0.6 1,400 2,000

422.8 423.1 0.3 1,300 1,800

423.6 424.8 1.2 4,100 18,900 N26-03A 405.9 407.3 1.4 780 1,100

410.4 410.8 0.4 930 1,400

411.5 415.0 3.5 3,000 11,300

415.6 416.0 0.4 1,600 2,700

416.5 418.2 1.7 10,600 55,100 Includes 417.5 417.8 0.3 41,200

NV26-04 363.7 364.1 0.4 840 1,100

366.1 366.7 0.6 590 670

429.3 429.6 0.3 760 920

473.8 474.3 0.5 1,400 2,400 NV26-05 370.6 370.9 0.3 690 860

389.7 391.5 1.8 17,700 73,100 Includes 390.4 390.7 0.3 61,100



395.8 397.2 1.4 3,000 12,800

527.1 528.0 0.9 910 1,400 NV26-06A 315.1 315.4 0.4 590 660

366.9 367.2 0.3 680 890

384.6 385.2 0.6 550 650 NV26-07 334.0 334.6 0.6 1,100 1,700

336.5 338.2 1.7 790 1,100 NV26-08 384.8 387.5 2.7 920 1700

393.2 393.7 0.5 750 950 NV26-09A 329.3 330.1 0.8 610 770

470.0 470.4 0.4 910 1,200

472.8 473.3 0.5 1,100 1,500

557.0 557.3 0.3 620 740 All lengths reported are dowhole metres. True widths have not been determined. CPS values have been rounded to the nearest whole number.

Winter 2026 Drilling

NV26-01 was designed as a 50-metre step-out from PG25-07A to test mineralization at the same elevation. The hole encountered the unconformity at 317 metres followed by paleoweathered granite to granitic gneiss and a 67-metre-wide interval of unaltered pyritic graphitic pelitic gneiss with localized shearing. Anomalous radioactivity attributed to uranium was intersected between 462 and 470 metres, returning a downhole gamma peak of 3,500 CPS.

NV26-02 was drilled from the same pad as NV26-01 and designed to test mineralization 40 metres below PG25-07A. The hole encountered the unconformity at 310 metres followed by paleoweathered granite to granitic gneiss, then a chloritized brecciated pelitic gneiss with localized silicification. Anomalous radioactivity attributed to uranium was intersected between 423 and 425 metres, returning a downhole gamma peak of 18,900 CPS.

NV26-03A was designed as a 30-metre step-out from PG25-07A to follow up mineralization intersected in that hole. The unconformity was encountered at 311 metres followed by paleoweathered granite to granitic gneiss, a chloritized brecciated granite and chloritized graphitic pelitic gneiss. A 12-metre-wide zone of pelitic gneiss, hosting chloritized intervals with elevated radioactivity attributed to uranium, returned a downhole gamma peak of 55,100 CPS.

NV26-04 was designed as a 100-metre step-out to the northeast to test the granite-pelite contact. The unconformity was encountered at 318 metres followed by paleoweathered granite to granitic gneiss, then a sequence of chloritized pyritic graphitic pelitic gneiss. The strongest radioactivity was intersected at 474 metres returning a downhole gamma peak of 2,400 CPS.

NV26-05 was designed as a 65-metre step-out to the southeast to follow up PG25-07A mineralization. The unconformity was encountered at 322 metres followed by paleoweathered granitic gneiss to 390 metres, where a strongly hematized and chloritized pegmatite returned an average of 7,700 cps over 1.8 metres. The hole returned a downhole gamma peak of 73,100 CPS, the strongest result of the winter program.

NV26-06A was designed as a 260-metre step-out to the northeast to test the extent of the Nova Discovery along strike. Strong alteration was encountered in the sandstone before reaching the unconformity at 304 metres suggesting follow-up drilling for unconformity related uranium mineralization. Basement rocks were paleoweathered granite to granitic gneiss, followed by intervals of chloritized pegmatite and unaltered pyritic graphitic pelitic gneiss. Weak radioactivity was intersected with a peak of 890 cps defines the current northeastern extent of the Nova Discovery drilling.

NV26-07 was designed as a 200-metre step-out to the southwest of NV26-06A to test the granite-pelite contact along strike. The unconformity was intersected at 308 metres followed by 63 metres of paleoweathered granite, then unaltered pelitic gneisses hosting a 12-metre-wide chloritized pyritic graphitic pelitic gneiss between 385 and 397 metres. Anomalous radioactivity was returned between 334 and 338 metres within an interval of localized brittle to broken core consistent with the broader Nova Zone structural setting.

NV26-08 was designed as a 50-metre step-out to the southwest of NV26-05 to follow up the strong mineralization encountered in that hole. The unconformity was intersected at 322 metres followed by paleoweathered granite to granitic gneiss to 390 metres, then intervals of chloritized pyritic pelitic gneiss with localized graphite and an unaltered graphitic pyritic pelitic gneiss with localized brittle to broken core between 460 and 478 metres. Anomalous radioactivity was returned between 385 and 394 metres , confirming the continuity of the Nova Zone structural corridor to the southwest.

NV26-09A was designed as a 55-metre downdip step-out between NV26-08 and NV26-05 to further define the Nova Zone mineralized structure. The unconformity was intersected at 308 metres followed by paleoweathered granite to 316 metres, then unaltered granitic gneisses, granites and pegmatites to 441 metres before encountering a silicified pelitic gneiss and brecciated chloritized granite. Anomalous radioactivity was returned within the deeper graphitic and pyritic pelitic gneiss units between 470 and 557 metres, providing important structural context for the southern extent of the Nova Discovery.

Location Map of Winter 2026 Drill Program at the Nova Discovery, Dorado JV Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/292343_a7443168646b1b49_002full.jpg

About the Dorado Project

The Dorado Project is the flagship asset of the Purepoint and IsoEnergy 50/50 joint venture, encompassing more than 98,000 hectares of highly prospective uranium exploration ground in the eastern Athabasca Basin. The Project sits within one of the most prolific uranium districts on earth, surrounded by world-class deposits including IsoEnergy's Hurricane - the world's highest-grade indicated uranium resource. Underlain by the same fertile graphitic lithologies and fault structures that control high-grade uranium mineralization across the eastern Basin, Dorado hosts multiple untested conductors beyond the Nova Discovery, each representing a significant exploration opportunity. Shallow unconformity depths across the property allow for efficient drilling and rapid follow-up, positioning Purepoint to move quickly as the Nova Discovery continues to grow.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to Purepoint was reviewed and approved by Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")).

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a uranium exploration company operating at the heart of the Athabasca Basin - the world's premier high-grade uranium district. Purepoint actively operates exploration programs on behalf of joint venture partnerships with three of the world's leading uranium companies: Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd. This unique position alongside established uranium producers and developers reflects the quality of Purepoint's project portfolio and the calibre of its technical team.

Purepoint operates the Dorado Project under a 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy Ltd., where the Nova Discovery returned confirmed assays of up to 8.1% U3O₈ and a mineralized corridor now extends to one kilometre.The Company also operates the Hook Lake and Smart Lake projects under joint venture with Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. Purepoint's wholly owned property portfolio includes additional exploration-stage uranium assets in the Athabasca Basin region.

Additionally, Purepoint holds a promising VMS project optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to Foran Mining Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This forward-looking information may relate to additional planned exploration activities, including the timing thereof and the anticipated results thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated; the anticipated costs of planned exploration activities, the price of uranium; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Joint Venture's planned activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although each of IsoEnergy and Purepoint have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Such statements represent the current views of IsoEnergy and Purepoint with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by IsoEnergy and Purepoint, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: the inability of the Joint Venture to complete the exploration activities as currently contemplated;; uncertainty of additional financing; no known mineral resources or reserves; aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of technical work programs and technical and economic assessments being different than anticipated; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in each of IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's most recent annual management's discussion and analyses or annual information forms and IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available, respectively, on each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IsoEnergy and Purepoint do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.