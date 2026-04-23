Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") reports results from an integrated geophysical program combining airborne MobileMT surveys with advanced 3D structural modelling, completed by Expert Geophysics Limited, across three of its Athabasca Basin projects. By integrating MobileMT data into detailed 3D structural models, Purepoint has significantly improved its ability to identify and rank the subsurface structures most likely to host uranium mineralization, providing a more precise and capital-efficient framework for drill targeting. Building on these results, an expanded geophysical program will commence shortly at the Dorado Project, ahead of the Company's planned June 2026 drill campaign.

"The airborne passive EM (electromagnetic) results are changing how we understand and target uranium systems across our portfolio," said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration of Purepoint Uranium. "At Celeste East, the MobileMT data allowed us to view a detailed 3D model of the conductive structures that can control mineralization. At Russell South, we were able to resolve basement EM features that had been completely masked by broad subsurface conductive packages. The 3D structural modelling gives us a much clearer picture of where uranium is most likely to occur and how to target mineralization more effectively."

Highlights:

Airborne MobileMT EM surveys and 3D structural modelling at Celeste East, Russell South, and Tabbernor completed; expanded surveys at Dorado and Henday Lake projects to commence later this month

3D structural modelling of MobileMT inversion data has materially improved subsurface interpretation, enabling Purepoint to define and rank drill targets with greater confidence before committing drill metres

At Celeste East, modelling reveals a folded conductive system with defined hinge zones - structural geometries associated with uranium precipitation in Athabasca Basin geological settings

At Russell South, 3D modelling resolved basement structures beneath a shallow conductive layer that had masked targets from previous airborne EM surveys

At Tabbernor, the integrated interpretation has prioritized conductive corridors across a large land package for follow-up exploration

Integrated 3D modelling framework enables more efficient allocation of drilling resources by allowing targets to be evaluated and ranked before mobilizing a drill rig

Refining Geological Understanding at Celeste East

At Celeste East, MobileMT data has been integrated with historic geological datasets to produce a detailed 3D model of the subsurface conductivity. The modelling, completed by Expert Geophysics, indicates that the previously interpreted east-west conductor is part of a broader folded conductive system within the project area.

The 3D interpretation has identified a structural fold with defined hinge zones and limbs, significantly refining the geological framework. Fold hinge zones are of particular exploration interest as they can create fractured pathways and structural taps for hydrothermal fluids, conditions associated with uranium precipitation in Athabasca Basin settings.

Creation of refined structural models enhances both drill targeting and the interpretation of future drilling results, allowing any mineralization encountered to be evaluated within a more complete structural context.

Celeste East is part of the Celeste Block Project, a 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy.





Figure 1: Modelling of Conductive Structures from the Inverted (resistivity-depth) MobileMT data in 3D View at Celeste East



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Resolving Subsurface Targets at Russell South

At the 100% owned Russell South, previous geophysical surveys were limited by shallow subsurface conductive layers that absorbed and distorted traditional airborne EM signals, masking the underlying basement geology. MobileMT, which uses naturally occurring electromagnetic signals to map structures at depth, enabled the Company to view conductive structures beneath this obstructive layer.

Subsequent 3D structural modelling of the inverted MobileMT data clearly defines previously unrecognized basement features that were inaccessible through conventional airborne EM methods, generating a series of drill targets with well-defined structural context.

Prioritizing Targets at Tabbernor

The 100% owned Tabbernor Project covers a large land position along a significant structural corridor in the Athabasca Basin. MobileMT results, combined with 3D structural modelling, have enhanced the definition of conductive trends across the project and established a ranked set of conductive corridors for follow-up exploration.

Next Phase: Dorado and Henday Lake Projects

Following the results at Celeste East, Russell South, and Tabbernor, Purepoint will commence expanded MobileMT surveys at Dorado and Henday Lake Projects.

At Dorado, the surveys are designed to produce the same quality of 3D structural model that has proven effective across the portfolio, focused not only on the structural settings around the Nova Discovery, but throughout all the other identified targets on the project. Integrating this model with existing drill results is expected to sharpen targeting and support more efficient deployment of drill resources ahead of the June 2026 drill campaign.

About MobileMT

Mobile Magnetotellurics is an airborne geophysical survey that maps subsurface resistivity and conductivity by measuring variations in naturally occurring EM signals over a broad frequency range1. The method allows for deep penetration and, when combined with advanced inversion and 3D modelling, provides a detailed representation of geological structures and conductive pathways often associated with mineralization.

1 Expert Geophysics Limited, "Mobile Magnetotellusircs (MobileMT)," https://expertgeophysics.com/mobile-magnetotellurics-mobilemt/

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to Purepoint was reviewed and approved by Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")).

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a uranium exploration company operating at the heart of the Athabasca Basin - the world's premier high-grade uranium district. Purepoint actively operates exploration programs on behalf of joint venture partnerships with three of the world's leading uranium companies: Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd. This unique position alongside established uranium producers and developers reflects the quality of Purepoint's project portfolio and the caliber of its technical team.

Purepoint operates the Dorado Project under a 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy Ltd., where the Nova Discovery returned confirmed assays of up to 8.1% U3O₈ and a mineralized corridor now extends to one kilometre. The Company also operates the Hook Lake and Smart Lake projects under joint venture with Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. Purepoint's wholly owned property portfolio includes additional exploration-stage uranium assets in the Athabasca Basin region.

Additionally, Purepoint holds a promising VMS project optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to Foran Mining Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This forward-looking information may relate to additional planned exploration activities, including the timing thereof and the anticipated results thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated; the anticipated costs of planned exploration activities, the price of uranium; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Joint Venture's planned activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although each of IsoEnergy and Purepoint have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Such statements represent the current views of IsoEnergy and Purepoint with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by IsoEnergy and Purepoint, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: the inability of the Joint Venture to complete the exploration activities as currently contemplated;; uncertainty of additional financing; no known mineral resources or reserves; aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of technical work programs and technical and economic assessments being different than anticipated; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in each of IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's most recent annual management's discussion and analyses or annual information forms and IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available, respectively, on each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IsoEnergy and Purepoint do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.