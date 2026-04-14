

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $16.49 billion, or $5.94 per share. This compares with $14.64 billion, or $5.07 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $49.83 billion from $45.31 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $16.49 Bln. vs. $14.64 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.94 vs. $5.07 last year. -Revenue: $49.83 Bln vs. $45.31 Bln last year.



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