EQS-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Tender Offer

Aroundtown announces successful result of the voluntary Exchange Offer for GCP shares, increasing its holding in GCP to 81.5%



14.04.2026 / 13:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS



AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL RESULT OF THE VOLUNTARY EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GCP SHARES, INCREASING ITS HOLDING IN GCP TO 81.5% 14 April 2026. Aroundtown ("the Company" or "AT") announces the successful result of the voluntary exchange offer (the "Offer") for shares in Grand City Properties S.A. ("GCP"), launched on 4March 2026. Aroundtown's ownership in GCP will increase to 81.5% upon settlement, compared to 62.5% ownership held prior to the Offer. The increased holding rate further strengthens Aroundtown's position as a diversified European real estate platform with exposure to both commercial and residential assets. Aroundtown has successfully increased its stake in GCP and benefits from an expanded equity free float, supporting improved trading liquidity and the group's long term capital markets profile. Aroundtown will exchange 133,437,304 Aroundtown shares for the 33,359,326 shares of GCP which have been tendered, which is approx. 19% of GCP's total share count. All the shares delivered under the exchange offer will be eligible to receive the dividend for the 2025 financial year, which the Company intends to propose for the 2026 AGM. As a result of the accretive transaction, the Company expects a strong FFO I increase of €35 million on an annualized basis. The Company's FFO I guidance for 2026, including the partial impact of the transaction in 2026, increases to a range of €275 million to €305 million. On a per share basis, the transaction is neutral on day one and therefore the 2026 guidance remains in the range of €0.24 to €0.27. The transaction is expected to be per share accretive in the mid-term and drive growth on a per share basis. The Offer follows other recent measures which Aroundtown executed to support FFO I growth in addition to regular operational performance, such as targeted hotel repositioning's, office conversions, and other targeted portfolio measures, while at the same time executing accretive balance sheet measures, such as the perpetual note transactions executed in recent months and the ongoing €250 million share buyback program. The running share buyback program is 72% completed as of last Friday, in which the Company has so far repurchased 70.7 million shares. The share buyback has been accretive on a per-share basis and has partially offset the increase in the number of shares resulting from the Offer. Together these measures reflect Aroundtown's focus on generating strong accretive growth, disciplined capital allocation approach, and creating value both on an absolute and per-share basis. Settlement of the Offer and the transfer of the Aroundtown shares to the respective custodian banks is expected on April 23, 2026. Shareholders with questions regarding the settlement of the Offer are advised to contact their respective custodian banks for further information. About the Company Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities primarily in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Contact Timothy Wright

T: +352 288 313

E: info@aroundtown.de

www.aroundtown.de DISCLAIMER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE ORDER), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS RELEVANT PERSONS). THIS COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EEA) AND THE UNITED KINGDOM, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129, AS AMENDED (THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION) (QUALIFIED INVESTORS). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA OR THE UNITED KINGDOM WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN INVESTOR) OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OR THE UNITED KINGDOM OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN THE EEA OR THE UNITED KINGDOM TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY AROUNDTOWN OR ANY OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF AROUNDTOWN SA. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS.



14.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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