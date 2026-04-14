€1 billion in annual revenue from data centers and chip industry by 2030

the combined water use of data centers and semiconductor manufacturing is to equal that of 46 million people by 2030

ambition to double the share of digital and AI efficiency gains to 50% of operational efficiencies by 2030, sustaining Veolia recurring efficiency plan

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) announces an ambitious plan to accelerate its footprint in the data centers industry and microelectronics, targeting over €1 billion in annual revenue from these two markets by 2030.The company aims to leverage its proprietary technologies and global expertise to address the growing demand for integrated solutions in water management, local energy and hazardous waste treatment.

At the same time, Veolia intends to fully leverage the potential of digital and AI-driven solutions to sustain its recurring efficiency plan of above €350M per year. The Group notably targets to double the share of digital and AI efficiency gains to 50% of operational efficiency by 2030, compared with 23% in 2025.

Demand for data center capacity is expected to nearly triple by 20301, driven in large part by hyperscaling, the rapid expansion of large-scale, cloud and AI computing infrastructure, while microelectronics are becoming a geopolitical flashpoint, with chip manufacturing continuously diversified and reshored to safeguard national sovereignty, including a projected 26% growth2 in 2026 alone.

This exponential growth is putting increasing strain on key resources. Microelectronics fabrication and data centers consume vast amounts of water and energy, with chipmaking also relying on ultra-pure water critical to performance. By 2030, the overall water use of data centers and semiconductor manufacturing3 is expected to equal that of 46 million people, roughly the size of the New York, Los Angeles and Paris metropolitan areas combined.

In this context, securing reliable supplies, while protecting ecosystems and curbing use, is becoming a pressing challenge for both industry and governments, with implications for operational resilience, regulatory approval and public acceptance.

Veolia is uniquely positioned to meet this challenge, delivering best-in-class proprietary technologies across two critical and fast-growing sectors. With deep expertise and a global footprint, Veolia enables clients to scale operations responsibly, minimizing environmental impact while increasing resilience. Its innovative technologies help reduce water consumption, recover valuable resources, provide local energy solutions and safely treat complex waste streams, making them essential partners in building the infrastructure behind sustainable digital infrastructure and microelectronics.

This momentum builds on a solid track record: over the past two years, Veolia has already secured several contracts across Asia, Europe, and the United States: the Group's global client portfolio includes leading industry players such as TSMC (United States and Taiwan, hazardous waste), Micron (United States, water and hazardous waste, Singapore), Samsung (United States, hazardous waste), Intel (United States, and Ireland water and hazardous waste), STMicroelectronics (South East Asia, Europe, water and hazardous waste), SK Hynix (China and Korea, water), Google (United States Europe, water), AWS (United States, water and commissioning), Echelon (Ireland, energy), Scale (United States, energy), Tesla Datacenter (United States, water).

"Veolia is strategically positioned to help shape a resilient and sustainable future for the world's fastest-growing industries, supporting innovation and progress while ensuring that growth remains sustainable. This push builds on our world leadership in water technologies, local energy and hazardous waste, as well as our new "Data Center Resource 360"offering, launched today," said Veolia CEO Estelle Brachlianoff."By leveraging our proprietary solutions and this unique integrated expertise we deliver tailored, innovative approaches to build resilience and environmental security. Our ambition is to become The partner of choice for these strategic industries, helping them scale responsibly, optimize resource use, and achieve sustainable growth, while protecting critical environmental assets for the long term."

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build environmental security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025. www.veolia.com.

1 https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/public-sector/our-insights/the-data-center-balance-how-us-states-can-navigate-the-opportunities-and-challenges?utm_source=chatgpt.com

2 https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/technology/technology-media-telecom-outlooks/semiconductor-industry-outlook.html

3 https://www.idtechex.com/en/research-report/sustainable-electronics-and-semiconductor-manufacturing-2025-2035-players-markets-forecasts/1065

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Contacts:

VEOLIA

PRESS RELATIONS

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Anna Beaubatie Aurélien Sarrosquy

Charline Bouchereau

presse.groupe@veolia.com

INVESTORS RELATIONS

Selma Bekhechi Ariane de Lamaze

Tel. 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76

investor-relations@veolia.com