Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) launched today in London a new global offer for data centers, Data Center Resource 360designed to address the critical environmental and operational challenges facing the rapidly expanding digital infrastructure sector, while supporting the resilience of communities and responding to their critical resource needs. The offer places a particular emphasis on their integration and acceptability into local ecosystems, at a time when environmental security is emerging as a key strategic priority.

The global data center market is experiencing exponential growth, with facility numbers and overall capacity projected to expand by approximately 11% per year through 20341. Yet nearly half of all planned or under-construction facilities could face potential permitting delays or restrictions, driven primarily by concerns around water consumption, local resource constraints, and energy consumption.

In this context, the market for integrated data center solutions addressing these challenges is growing rapidly and is currently valued globally at around USD $5 billion per year by 20302

Already active alongside the 10 leading global data center operators worldwide on over 100 facilities, Veolia has a unique understanding of their needs, combined with strong international expertise and a portfolio of proprietary technologies in water, waste and energy management, enabling it to design the most relevant offering on the market.

Veolia's next-generation, all-in-one offering is designed to be rapidly deployed to moving data centers into carbon-neutral, water-positive, circular hubs (with up to +20% energy reuse, -75% water footprint, and up to 95% waste recycling and reuse), powering resilient, high-performance, and truly sustainable future digital infrastructure, while contributing to the long-term environmental security and resilience of territories.

"This next-generation offering is designed to support the growth of the strategic digital infrastructure that shapes today's world. We are proud to be the first and only company delivering a truly global, integrated and circular solution for data centers. This is a strategic market, at the crossroads of the digital and ecological revolutions. At a time when environmental security has become a geostrategic issue, and access to key resources such as water and energy is increasingly critical, helping operators make data centers more resource-efficient, resilient and connected to their communities is essential. We can help turn these infrastructures into true allies of local communities, delivering environmental value with digital performance," said Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia. "This offer is fully aligned with our GreenUp strategic plan, which aims to accelerate the ecological transformation across all sectors by offering concrete, scalable and high-impact solutions.

Veolia's strategic and priority growth markets include the United States and Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France), where data center development is accelerating and environmental expectations are the highest in the world.

Offering at a glance Towards carbon neutrality: Veolia can significantly reduce the carbon footprint through waste heat recovery projects that transform data centers into heat providers for communities and industries by supplying local decarbonizing energy, thereby contributing to local energy resilience and reducing dependence on external resources. Electrical flexibility and backup services further maximize grid efficiency and integrate green power networks, benefiting the wider energy ecosystem.

? +20% energy reuse efficiency (anticipating future European legislation) for heat providers serving local communities.



Veolia can significantly reduce the carbon footprint through waste heat recovery projects that transform data centers into heat providers for communities and industries by supplying local decarbonizing energy, thereby contributing to local energy resilience and reducing dependence on external resources. Electrical flexibility and backup services further maximize grid efficiency and integrate green power networks, benefiting the wider energy ecosystem. Up to -75% Water Footprint Water-Positive Data Centers and Replenishing: Veolia delivers comprehensive water management (from audits and advisory to advanced treatment), full-cycle performance, and replenishment projects. That helps reduce water risks and costs while strengthening resilience, protecting critical water resources and supporting local ecosystems.



Veolia delivers comprehensive water management (from audits and advisory to advanced treatment), full-cycle performance, and replenishment projects. That helps reduce water risks and costs while strengthening resilience, protecting critical water resources and supporting local ecosystems. Up to 95% Waste Recycling and Reuse Circular Data Center Operations for Lower Environmental Footprint: Veolia offers circular waste management with integrated solutions for all streams: turning waste into resources, reducing costs, and enhancing sustainability while contributing to resource security and circular economy models at local level.



Veolia offers circular waste management with integrated solutions for all streams: turning waste into resources, reducing costs, and enhancing sustainability while contributing to resource security and circular economy models at local level. Enhance reliability: With Hubgrade, Veolia's digital platform integrating AI and predictive analytics, all operations (water consumption, energy performance, and critical maintenance) are monitored and optimized in real time, ensuring continuous performance, enhanced resilience, greater anticipation of critical risks and stakeholder trust.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build environmental security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025. www.veolia.com.

1 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/data-center-market?utm_sourc

2 Veolia internal estimate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260414214134/en/

Contacts:

VEOLIA

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