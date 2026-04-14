374Water Inc.: 374Water Reappoints Richard "Rick" Davis to the Company's Board of Directors

Seasoned Investment Banker, Cleantech Executive, and Corporate Strategist Returns to the Board

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a leading cleantech and environmental services company developing supercritical water oxidation technology for the destruction of organic waste streams, today announced the unanimous appointment of Richard "Rick" Davis to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Davis previously served on the 374Water Board of Directors (the "Board") from 2021 through June 2025.

Mr. Davis , formerly the CEO of PowerVerde from 2011 to 2021, has over 30 years of experience in clean tech investing, corporate finance, and capital formation. His background includes serving as managing director of corporate finance at Martinez-Ayme Securities and holding senior positions with RBC Dain Rauscher, William R. Hough and Company, and First Equity Corporation of Florida.



"We are excited to welcome Mr. Davis back to the Board of this Company," said James Pawloski, Lead Independent Director of 374Water. "He has raised significant capital for 374Water since the Company's inception and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise with him."



The current reconstituted Board includes:

Jim Pawloski , Former President and CEO for Veolia North America, and a water and wastewater industry veteran.

Marc Deshusses , Deputy Director of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Senior Professor at Duke University, and Co-founder of 374Water Inc. (2018) and VQ Biomedical Inc. (2023).

Brad Freels , Chairman and CEO of Midway Development Company, an infrastructure development organization.

Charles "Chuck" Weiser , Veteran CFO, Managing Director, and CPA specializing in high-growth industries.

Stephen McKnight, Principal of Pitt Southwest Investors, a real estate and private equity investor, banker (Mellon Bank), and operating executive.

"I am enthusiastic about the future of this Company, and I am confident in the leadership team to realize this potential. It is an honor to re-join the Board of 374Water as we continue to bring truly innovative destruction technology to markets that need a modern approach," said Mr. Davis. "I believe we are better positioned now, than ever to capitalize on this opportunity and deliver significant value for shareholders by positioning 374Water for a cleaner tomorrow."

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a cleantech environmental services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets . 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Belton Copp

Vice President

Direct: 401-419-1545

Belton.Copp@374water.com

www.374Water.com

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/374water-reappoints-richard-%22rick%22-davis-to-the-companys-board-of-directors-1157268