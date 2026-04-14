Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI and AgSensor Solutions Announce Consulting Partnership to Tokenize High-Value Agricultural Data Assets

Collaboration to Identify and Monetize Soil, Carbon, and Regenerative Agriculture Data for Global Exchange

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, and AgSensor Solutions, LLC ("AgSensor") today announced the closing of a definitive consulting partnership agreement to identify, value, and tokenize high-value agricultural data assets.

The partnership enables Datavault AI to leverage AgSensor's deep domain expertise in the agricultural technology sector to source and vet companies with significant data assets suitable for the Company's patented Information Data Exchange ("IDE"), DataScore, and DataValue blockchain tokenization platforms. The consulting partnership targets key segments including soil sensing, carbon and sustainability data, agricultural IoT platforms, and regenerative agriculture environmental, social, and governance data firms.

By integrating AgSensor's specialized industry knowledge with Datavault AI's monetization infrastructure, the companies aim to create a new class of liquid, transparent digital assets derived from the $5 trillion global agricultural economy1. This initiative provides agricultural producers and technology providers with a compliant pathway - consistent with applicable securities, data privacy, and anti-money-laundering regulations - to unlock the latent value of their data while offering investors exposure to critical sustainability and food security metrics.

Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI, stated: "Our partnership with AgSensor Solutions is a pivotal step in expanding our RWA tokenization strategy into the vital agricultural sector. Data is the new crop for the modern farmer, and by applying our patented valuation and exchange technologies to soil and sustainability metrics, we are creating a transparent marketplace for agricultural intelligence. This consulting partnership ensures that high-value ag-data is properly qualified and positioned for global monetization."

Michael J. DeSa, Co-Founder and CEO of AgSensor, added: "Partnering with Datavault AI allows us to bridge the gap between advanced agricultural sensing and the digital economy. There is an immense volume of high-quality data being generated in the field that remains undervalued. Through this agreement, we are providing the industry with the tools to tokenize these assets, driving new revenue streams for regenerative practices and enhancing the overall value of the agricultural data ecosystem."

The strategic alignment focuses on sourcing prospects with high-value data assets, refining product positioning for the agricultural market, and facilitating the integration of these assets into Datavault AI's product lines. This transaction further solidifies Datavault AI's leadership in tokenizing diverse real-world assets and establishes a benchmark for the valuation and exchange of strategic agricultural data.

1 According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the gross value of global primary agricultural production exceeds $5 trillion annually. Source: World Bank/FAO (2024), https://blogs.worldbank.org/en/voices/do-costs-global-food-system-outweigh-its-monetary-value

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) is a pioneer in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions across its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission, including intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation.

The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to enable experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization. The platform serves multiple industries, including sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more.

The IDE enables Digital Twins and licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is fully customizable and includes AI and machine learning automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at www.datavaultsite.com.

About AgSensor Solutions

AgSensor Solutions is a strategic consultancy specializing in the identification and optimization of agricultural technology and data assets. The firm focuses on connecting high-value agricultural data providers with advanced monetization and exchange platforms to drive innovation in soil health, carbon sequestration, and sustainable farming. Learn more at www.agsensorsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, the expected benefits of the consulting partnership with AgSensor, anticipated suitability of the Company's proprietary IDE, DataScore, and DataValue platforms to digitize ownership interests in the agriculture sector through blockchain-based tokenization, and expected operational, technical, and commercial outcomes of the Company's commercial strategy, and the projected direction and market impacts of regulatory changes with respect to digital assets.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of the Company and AgSensor to identify, value and tokenize agricultural data assets; the performance, timing, or success of the deployment of the Company's proprietary IDE, DataScore, and DataValue platforms; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

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Investor Contact

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SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datavault-ai-and-agsensor-solutions-announce-consulting-partnersh-1157290