Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Ignites Investor Momentum as EV Market Accelerates Amid Surging Fuel Costs

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today highlighted powerful trends reshaping the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) market in 2026, underscoring durable demand dynamics that management believes position the Company for long-term value creation.

Rising gasoline prices continue to accelerate EV adoption. As Reuters has noted, global oil shocks and sustained fuel cost increases are expected to speed the transition toward electric vehicles.

The Wall Street Journal has similarly reported that higher gasoline prices are pushing more consumers to consider EVs as a practical and economic alternative.

Financial media including Barron's, Bloomberg, and Benzinga have consistently emphasized that elevated fuel costs are a key driver behind increasing EV demand.

Charging infrastructure expansion remains critical, with the U.S. surpassing 71,000 public fast-charging ports and global infrastructure expected to exceed 9 million stations by the end of 2026.

Management believes these converging forces create a strong tailwind for continued EV growth.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

Contact:

Elektros, Inc.

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-ignites-investor-momentum-as-ev-market-accelerates-amid-surging-fuel-costs-1157324