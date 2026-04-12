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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
12.04.2026 17:50 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Surging Fuel Costs Trigger Global Capital Shift Into Electric Vehicles - Elektros Advances Patented Fast-Charging Solution For A Rapidly Scaling Market

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 12, 2026 / Global fuel markets remain under sustained pressure, with gasoline prices continuing to impact consumer behavior and corporate transportation strategies. As a result, electric vehicles are increasingly viewed not only as an environmental choice, but as a financial necessity.

Recent coverage across major financial and global media outlets highlights a consistent theme: drivers are actively seeking alternatives to high gasoline costs, accelerating adoption of electric vehicles worldwide.

According to coverage in Benzinga, rising fuel costs are pushing consumers to prioritize electric vehicles as a practical way to reduce daily transportation expenses.

Reuters has reported on the sustained increase in gasoline prices globally, noting that consumers are increasingly gravitating toward EVs to offset long-term fuel costs.

Barron's has emphasized that in the current environment, electric vehicles are becoming a strategic financial decision for households seeking to manage ongoing energy expenses.

Financial Times coverage has similarly highlighted the growing importance of EV adoption as a response to elevated fuel prices and economic pressure on consumers.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that higher gasoline prices are influencing purchasing decisions, with more consumers considering EVs to reduce recurring fuel expenditures.

Bloomberg News has noted that the shift toward electric vehicles is being driven in part by the desire to retain more disposable income rather than allocating it toward gasoline costs.

Elektros Inc. is advancing a patented charging platform engineered to significantly reduce charging times and improve efficiency-addressing one of the most critical barriers to mass EV adoption.

As demand accelerates, Elektros believes its proprietary multiplug charging system positions the Company within a high-growth segment of the global electrification market.

"We are witnessing a capital shift driven by necessity," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "Consumers are making financially driven decisions, and efficient charging solutions are essential to supporting that transition."

View Elektros Patent: https://patents.uspto.gov/patent/12522100

Website: www.elektros.energy
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/surging-fuel-costs-trigger-global-capital-shift-into-electric-vehicles-elektros-advances-1156893

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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