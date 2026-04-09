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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
09.04.2026 15:50 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Strengthens Strategic Position Following Validation of Proprietary EV Charging Patent with Global Automotive Leader

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today announced a significant strategic milestone following direct engagement with a leading global automotive technology company regarding intellectual property tied to its patented EV charging system.

Following a rigorous and collaborative review process, both parties confirmed there is no infringement associated with Elektros' patent. This validation removes a critical barrier and significantly strengthens Elektros' position as it advances toward potential commercial partnerships.

View the patent: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Recent coverage across major financial and business media continues to highlight the accelerating shift toward electric vehicles, driven in large part by elevated gasoline prices and evolving consumer demand.

Leading outlets including Benzinga have reported growing investor and consumer interest in EV adoption as fuel costs remain volatile, while Forbes has emphasized the sustained upward pressure on gasoline prices as a key catalyst pushing drivers toward electric alternatives.

Financial Times has similarly noted that structural shifts in energy markets are contributing to increased EV adoption globally, and Barron's has highlighted how cost-conscious consumers are increasingly turning to electric vehicles as a long-term solution to fluctuating fuel expenses.

This development positions Elektros at the forefront of a rapidly expanding EV infrastructure market, where efficiency, scalability, and speed are essential.

Elektros is currently exploring two strategic pathways:

  • A proposed one-year lease agreement (May 2026 - May 2027), with renewal optionality

  • A potential full acquisition of the patent, with terms under discussion

At the core of these opportunities is Elektros' proprietary multi-plug charging architecture, designed to significantly reduce EV charging times.

"We believe our patented technology represents a significant advancement in EV infrastructure," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "As demand accelerates, the market is prioritizing speed, efficiency, and scalability. Our patented technology has the potential to reduce charging times from 45 minutes or more to approximately five to seven minutes-bringing EV charging closer to the convenience of traditional refueling."

With validation now established and strategic discussions advancing, Elektros is positioned to capitalize on a rapidly expanding market segment where time efficiency and infrastructure innovation are key drivers of value.

While no definitive agreements have been finalized, the company remains focused on opportunities that can unlock meaningful growth and long-term shareholder value.

Contact Information:

Website: www.elektros.energy
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-strengthens-strategic-position-following-validation-of-proprietary-ev-charging-1156366

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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