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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
24.04.2026 14:45 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Critical Minerals Such as Lithium and Rare Earth Elements Reach All-Time High Demand - Elektros Moves Forward with U.S. Lithium Refinery Search

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining and emerging energy technology company, today provided an update on its ongoing efforts to strategically position itself within the rapidly accelerating global demand for critical minerals.

With lithium and rare earth elements now recognized as essential components powering the global energy transition, Elektros is actively advancing its initiative to identify and engage with select lithium refineries within the United States. This targeted outreach represents a key step toward establishing a direct and scalable supply pathway from its lithium operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa, to domestic refining partners.

Global demand for lithium continues to surge alongside the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage solutions. Leading financial and industry publications consistently emphasize lithium's role as a cornerstone resource driving the future of electrification and energy independence.

CEO of Elektros, Shlomo Bleier, commented: "We are taking a disciplined yet forward-moving approach by focusing on establishing initial relationships with one to two U.S.-based lithium refineries. Our objective is to begin with modest shipment volumes of one to two containers per month, with a clear pathway to scale operations to five to seven containers monthly as infrastructure and partnerships develop."

This phased execution strategy reflects Elektros' commitment to building a reliable, efficient, and scalable supply chain. Management believes that successfully initiating refinery engagement will serve as a significant milestone in validating the Company's long-term operational model and growth trajectory.

Elektros continues to evaluate additional opportunities to strengthen its position within the critical minerals sector, with a focus on sustainability, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and export, supporting increasing global demand for battery materials and advanced energy technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Contact

Elektros, Inc. (Publicly Traded - Ticker Symbol:ELEK)
Investor Relations & Media
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/critical-minerals-such-as-lithium-and-rare-earth-elements-reach-all-time-high-demand-ele-1160886

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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