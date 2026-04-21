Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Unveils Breakthrough EV Charging Patent Positioned to Transform Multi-Billion Dollar Infrastructure Market

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC:ELEK) today announced continued advancement of its proprietary electric vehicle (EV) charging patent technology, strategically positioned within one of the fastest-growing global sectors: EV infrastructure.

Market Opportunity

Global EV adoption continues to accelerate, while charging infrastructure remains materially underdeveloped. Industry projections indicate that tens of millions of additional charging points will be required worldwide over the coming decade.

EV adoption is outpacing infrastructure deployment. Existing networks face congestion and operators seek higher throughput and improved returns.

"Charging infrastructure remains a major barrier to EV adoption." - Reuters

Reuters has also emphasized that expanding fast-charging networks is essential to enable large-scale EV adoption and reduce range anxiety among consumers.

Technology & Value Proposition

Elektros' proprietary patent technology is designed to reduce EV charging times from approximately 45 minutes to an estimated 5-7 minutes, creating a refueling-like experience.

This approach is expected to increase throughput, reduce wait times, and improve revenue per charging station.

"Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has repeatedly highlighted that widespread, fast, and reliable charging infrastructure is critical to accelerating the global transition to electric vehicles."

Benzinga has similarly noted that the expansion of efficient and accessible EV charging infrastructure remains a key driver for mass electric vehicle adoption.

Industry Validation

"Fast-charging availability is critical to EV growth." - Industry consensus

"Infrastructure expansion is essential for widespread EV adoption." - Market research

Intellectual Property

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information

Elektros Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy.com

Ticker: ELEK (OTC Markets)

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-unveils-breakthrough-ev-charging-patent-positioned-to-transform-multi-bill-1159331