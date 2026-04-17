Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Engages Next Realm AI to Drive Breakthrough Energy Efficiency in AI Data Centers

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a lithium mining and emerging energy technology company, today announced a strategic research initiative aimed at developing next-generation, energy-efficient algorithms to significantly reduce the power consumption of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

To lead this initiative, the Company has engaged Next Realm AI as its principal advisor, leveraging its deep expertise in advanced AI research and algorithm development to guide the program's design and execution.

As AI infrastructure scales globally at an unprecedented rate, data centers have rapidly become one of the largest and fastest-growing consumers of electricity worldwide. Elektros believes that improving algorithmic efficiency-independent of hardware advancements-represents one of the most powerful and underutilized opportunities to reduce both the environmental impact and operating costs of AI systems.

"The energy demands of AI infrastructure have reached a critical inflection point," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros, Inc.

"We believe the most scalable and impactful solutions will come from rethinking the code and algorithms that power these systems from the ground up. Partnering with Next Realm AI positions Elektros at the forefront of this transformation."

Next Realm AI emphasized that algorithmic innovation remains one of the most underleveraged drivers of efficiency in the AI sector today, and that its collaboration with Elektros is aligned with the broader industry imperative to build AI systems that are not only more powerful, but fundamentally more sustainable.

This initiative builds upon foundational research from Epoch AI and MIT FutureTech, which demonstrates that advancements in algorithm design have delivered efficiency gains comparable to, or exceeding, those achieved through increased computing power.

Algorithmic progress has contributed to nearly half of all performance improvements in large language models in recent years, and the compute required to reach a given level of AI performance has halved approximately every eight months, outpacing Moore's Law.

Elektros and Next Realm AI intend to expand on this foundation by developing proprietary approaches to algorithmic efficiency, with the objective of delivering measurable reductions in energy consumption across AI data center operations.

Investor updates and additional information are available at: www.elektros.energy/investors

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and the export of mined materials to refining partners in the United States.

www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to regulatory developments, operational execution, market conditions, and technological advancements.

CONTACT

Elektros, Inc.

Investor Relations & Media

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-engages-next-realm-ai-to-drive-breakthrough-energy-efficiency-in-ai-data-center-1158412