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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
27.04.2026 14:50 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Confident Capital Stepping Forward as Lithium Demand Accelerates - Elektros Opens the Door to a High-Growth Opportunity Positioned for a Bright Electrified Future

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 27, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining and emerging energy technology company, today announced continued progress in positioning itself within the rapidly expanding global demand for critical minerals.

As lithium and rare earth elements take center stage in powering electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems, Elektros is actively advancing targeted outreach to select U.S.-based lithium refineries, aligning itself with key participants in the domestic supply chain.

Global demand for lithium continues to intensify, driven by the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy systems. Leading global media and industry voices continue to reinforce lithium's essential role:

Barron's emphasizes lithium as a cornerstone resource for EV battery production and long-term global growth.

Reuters reports lithium-ion batteries remain dominant globally, underscoring lithium's critical supply importance.

Reuters further highlights that high-speed EV charging infrastructure is essential for mass adoption.

The Wall Street Journal notes:
"The global transition to electric vehicles is fundamentally dependent on secure and scalable lithium supply, positioning lithium as one of the most strategically critical materials."

Financial Times reports:
"Lithium has become a cornerstone of the electrification movement, underpinning the rapid global expansion of electric vehicles."

Benzinga states:
"As electric vehicle adoption accelerates, lithium remains the essential element powering battery technology."

Le Monde (France) highlights:
"Le lithium est devenu une ressource stratégique clé pour soutenir la transition mondiale vers les véhicules électriques et l'indépendance énergétique."

Further reinforcing this trend, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has emphasized the importance of scaling lithium production.

Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros, Inc., commented:

"We are operating at the center of a powerful global shift toward electrification and energy independence. Lithium has emerged as one of the most strategically important resources of our time. Our approach is disciplined and forward-looking, positioning Elektros to scale alongside global demand."

The Company anticipates initiating shipments at a rate of one to two containers per month, with a roadmap to expand toward five to seven containers monthly as operations scale.

About Elektros, Inc.
Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. Our mission is to supply the growing demand for lithium across the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Contact
Elektros, Inc., publicly traded, ticker symbol ELEK.
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Phone: 786-477-9003
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/confident-capital-stepping-forward-as-lithium-demand-accelerates-elektros-opens-the-door-1161254

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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