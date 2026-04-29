Elektros, Inc.: Elektros to Launch "Energy Core" Platform to Shield South Florida Real Estate and Hospitality Assets from Rising Utility Costs

ELEKTROS, Inc., publicly traded, ticker symbol ELEK

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in advanced energy technologies and strategic advisory, today announced the forthcoming launch of Elektros Energy Core, an institutional-grade platform designed to monitor, analyze, and mitigate escalating utility costs across high-density real estate and hospitality portfolios.

Initially focused on South Florida's luxury residential and hotel markets, Energy Core is engineered to identify operational inefficiencies and safeguard asset valuations amid sustained volatility in energy pricing.

With Florida electricity rates continuing to outpace national averages-and regulatory frameworks such as Miami-Dade County's Building Efficiency 305 (BE305) imposing stricter compliance standards-property owners are facing increasing pressure on Net Operating Income (NOI). Energy Core addresses these challenges through a centralized, real-time intelligence system that delivers continuous visibility into utility consumption and cost structures.

Key Capabilities of Elektros Energy Core:

- Real-Time Utility Intelligence

Continuous monitoring of electricity and water usage to detect anomalies and prevent unexpected cost surges.

- Compliance & Reporting Automation

Streamlined data collection and reporting aligned with municipal regulations and global ESG standards.

- Portfolio-Level Benchmarking

Cross-asset performance analysis to identify inefficiencies and high-cost outliers across multi-property holdings.

- ROI-Focused Decision Support

Actionable analytics enabling operators to prioritize capital improvements with the highest return on energy savings.

"As global energy markets remain increasingly unstable, real estate owners require more than passive reporting tools-they need proactive cost defense systems," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "Energy Core represents a strategic response to what we view as an 'energy tax' impacting asset performance. We are launching in Miami with a clear roadmap to scale nationally across the commercial real estate sector."

The introduction of Energy Core marks a strategic evolution of Elektros' business model-expanding beyond resource development into high-margin software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions and advisory services for the built environment, supported by guidance from Next Realm AI.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and export to U.S.-based refining partners.

More information: www.elektros.energy

Investor Relations: www.elektros.energy/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including regulatory developments, execution risks, market conditions, and technological factors.

CONTACT

Elektros, Inc.

Investor Relations & Media

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

ELEKTROS, Inc., publicly traded, ticker symbol ELEK

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-to-launch-%22energy-core%22-platform-to-shield-south-florida-real-estate-and-hospit-1162256