Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Ignites Global EV Infrastructure Momentum Following Strategic Dialogue with Major Automotive Leader

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today announced a pivotal strategic milestone following direct engagement with a leading global automotive technology company regarding intellectual property associated with Elektros' patented EV charging system.

Following a comprehensive and collaborative review, both parties confirmed there is no infringement related to Elektros' patent-an outcome that removes uncertainty and opens the door to potential commercial alignment.

View the patent: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Building on this clarity, Elektros has advanced two strategic pathways:

A proposed one-year lease agreement (May 2026 - May 2027), with renewal optionality.

A proposed full acquisition of the patent for an undisclosed consideration.

At the core is Elektros' multiplug charging architecture designed to significantly reduce charging times.

"We're no longer knocking on the door-we're being invited into the room," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "This is exactly what the electric vehicle market needs right now. As gas prices continue to rise and more drivers shift toward electric vehicles, time becomes critical. We believe our patented technology has the potential to dramatically reduce charging times-from 45 minutes or more toward a refueling experience comparable to gasoline, in the range of five to seven minutes. This is about delivering speed, efficiency, and meeting real-world demand at the right time."

While no definitive agreements have been executed, Elektros continues to explore strategic opportunities that may deliver long-term value.

Contact Information

Website: www.elektros.energy

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-ignites-global-ev-infrastructure-momentum-following-strategic-dialogue-with-maj-1155870