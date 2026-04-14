Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - The Montréal Exchange (MX), Canada's derivatives exchange, today announced the FTSE Canada Bank Credit Index Futures (BCS), launched on April 8, 2026.

The BCS, initially announced in June 2025, is a first-of-its kind credit derivatives product offering market participants an efficient, capital-effective way to manage Canadian credit risk. It is based on the newly created FTSE Canada Bank Credit Spread Index, where the contract isolates the credit spread component of a portfolio of Canadian Bank bonds providing transparent, flexible and direct exposure to Canadian bank sector credit risk.

"Combining our premier derivatives franchise with FTSE Russell's expertise in index-based solutions allows us to provide a tailor-made and transparent Credit product for our clients," said Robert Tasca, Managing Director, Derivatives Products and Services, Montréal Exchange. "The launch of BCS Futures marks a natural progression from our current yield curve Futures, delivering the Canadian hedge the Credit space has required."

The BCS contract was designed to complement existing fixed income instruments, like cash bonds, exchange-traded funds and total return swaps, while offering benefits beyond traditional alternatives.

"Credit futures offer a practical, efficient way for investors to hedge Canadian credit risk. They provide transparent, scalable risk transfer for institutions, with exchange-traded contracts that simplify execution and reduce operational complexity," said Anthony Farinaccio, Head of Canadian Investment Grade Credit Trading, TD Securities. "We believe this product has the potential to be a leading, made-in-Canada tool for managing Canadian credit risk."

"The BCS contract could prove beneficial for those looking to add beta and manage financial sector exposures," said Alan Bogos, Managing Director & Head of Global IG Credit Trading, BMO Capital Markets. "The underlying basket represents a clean and clear liquid subset."

For more information on FTSE Canada Bank Credit Index Futures, please visit m-x.ca/bcs.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

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Source: TMX Group Limited