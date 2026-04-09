Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2026.
TSX welcomed 31 new issuers in March 2026, compared with 28 in the previous month and 18 in March 2025. The new listings were 23 exchange traded funds, three mining companies, three technology companies, one consumer products & services company, and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in March 2026 decreased 41% compared to the previous month, but were up 195% compared to March 2025. The total number of financings in March 2026 was 44, compared with 79 the previous month and 35 in March 2025.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There were six new issuers on TSXV in March 2026, compared with three in the previous month and four in March 2025. The new listings were five mining companies and one Capital Pool Company. Total financings raised in March 2026 increased 29% compared to the previous month, and were up 481% compared to March 2025. There were 161 financings in March 2026, compared with 124 in the previous month and 93 in March 2025.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|March 2026
|February 2026
|March 2025
|Issuers Listed
|2,150
|2,132
|1,869
|New Issuers Listed
|31
|28
|18
|IPOs
|25
|22
|18
|Graduates from TSXV
|3
|2
|0
|Issues Listed
|2,802
|2,791
|2,516
|IPO Financings Raised
|$507,467,104
|$63,796,840
|$26,437,600
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$1,531,687,239
|$3,485,317,303
|$164,459,573
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$0
|$86,250,000
|$500,500,000
|Total Financings Raised
|$2,039,154,343
|$3,635,364,143
|$691,397,173
|Total Number of Financings
|44
|79
|35
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,507,126,977,173
|$6,798,873,608,543
|$5,063,031,424,883
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|82
|67
|+22.4
|IPOs
|70
|52
|+34.6
|Graduates from TSXV
|5
|3
|+66.7
|IPO Financings Raised
|$620,832,796
|$348,838,700
|+78.0
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$5,648,163,555
|$1,229,588,047
|+359.4
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$143,750,000
|$1,007,260,940
|-85.7
|Total Financings Raised
|$6,412,746,351
|$2,585,687,687
|+148.0
|Total Number of Financings
|163
|131
|+24.0
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,507,126,977,173
|$5,063,031,424,883
|+28.5
TSX Venture Exchange**
|March 2026
|February 2026
|March 2025
|Issuers Listed
|1,730
|1,734
|1,814
|New Issuers Listed
|6
|3
|4
|IPOs
|1
|0
|0
|Graduates to TSX
|3
|2
|0
|Issues Listed
|1,789
|1,795
|1,877
|IPO Financings Raised
|$333,000
|$0
|$0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$589,857,017
|$387,281,405
|$27,074,822
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,288,653,346
|$1,072,802,214
|$296,041,278
|Total Financings Raised
|$1,878,843,363
|$1,460,083,619
|$323,116,100
|Total Number of Financings
|161
|124
|93
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$142,374,958,536
|$164,344,265,276
|$92,379,221,722
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|10
|8
|+25.0
|IPOs
|1
|2
|-50.0
|Graduates to TSX
|5
|3
|+66.7
|IPO Financings Raised
|$333,000
|$517,500
|-35.7
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$1,226,704,318
|$317,858,533
|+285.9
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$2,982,704,263
|$1,054,200,435
|+182.9
|Total Financings Raised
|$4,209,741,581
|$1,372,576,468
|+206.7
|Total Number of Financings
|443
|288
|+53.8
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$142,374,958,536
|$92,379,221,722
|+54.1
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2026:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.
|AGTF
|All-Canadian Oil & Gas ETF
|COIL
|Avantis CIBC All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF
|CAGE
|Avantis CIBC Emerging Markets Equity ETF
|CAEM
|Avantis CIBC Global Small Cap Value ETF
|CASV
|Avantis CIBC International Equity ETF
|CADE
|Brompton Global Cash Flow Kings ETF
|KNGG
|Brompton Global Equity HighPay ETF
|PAYG
|Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
|BNKR
|Cannara Biotech Inc.
|LOVE
|Clinch Resources Ltd.
|CLCH
|Coeur Mining, Inc.
|CDE
|Evolve All-in-One UltraYield ETF
|EASY
|Global X NYSE 100 Index ETF
|NYSX
|Guardian Canadian Equity Income Fund
|GCEI
|Guardian Fundamental Global Equity Fund
|GFGE
|Guardian Short Duration Bond Fund
|GSDB
|Humilis Fundamental Opportunities ETF
|HBOP
|Humilis North American Dividend Growth ETF
|HBDV
|Humilis North American Tactical Equity Fund
|HBTA
|Manulife CQS Multi Asset Credit Fund
|MMAC
|Metatek-Group Ltd.
|MTEK
|Middlefield ActivEnergy Dividend Class
|MAEC
|Middlefield Income Plus Class
|MIPC
|Trading Central Quant Canada 50 Equity Index ETF
|TCCA
|Trading Central Quant Europe 50 Equity Index ETF
|TCEU
|Trading Central Quant Global 50 Equity Index ETF
|TCWW
|Trading Central Quant U.S. 50 Equity Index ETF
|TCUS
|Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF
|VUDV
|Volatus Aerospace Inc.
|FLT
|Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited
|XNDU
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Auranova Resources Inc.
|AURA
|Crossroads Gold Corp.
|CRG
|Kairos Gold Inc.
|KIRO
|Latin Explore Inc.
|LXE
|Thermopylae Capital Inc.
|THY.P
|Ventra Metals Corp.
|VENT
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
For more information, please contact:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
catherine.kee@tmx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291690
Source: TMX Group Limited