Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2026.

TSX welcomed 31 new issuers in March 2026, compared with 28 in the previous month and 18 in March 2025. The new listings were 23 exchange traded funds, three mining companies, three technology companies, one consumer products & services company, and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in March 2026 decreased 41% compared to the previous month, but were up 195% compared to March 2025. The total number of financings in March 2026 was 44, compared with 79 the previous month and 35 in March 2025.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 .

There were six new issuers on TSXV in March 2026, compared with three in the previous month and four in March 2025. The new listings were five mining companies and one Capital Pool Company. Total financings raised in March 2026 increased 29% compared to the previous month, and were up 481% compared to March 2025. There were 161 financings in March 2026, compared with 124 in the previous month and 93 in March 2025.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



March 2026 February 2026 March 2025 Issuers Listed 2,150 2,132 1,869 New Issuers Listed 31 28 18 IPOs 25 22 18 Graduates from TSXV 3 2 0 Issues Listed 2,802 2,791 2,516 IPO Financings Raised $507,467,104 $63,796,840 $26,437,600 Secondary Financings Raised $1,531,687,239 $3,485,317,303 $164,459,573 Supplemental Financings Raised $0 $86,250,000 $500,500,000 Total Financings Raised $2,039,154,343 $3,635,364,143 $691,397,173 Total Number of Financings 44 79 35 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,507,126,977,173 $6,798,873,608,543 $5,063,031,424,883

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % change New Issuers Listed 82 67 +22.4 IPOs 70 52 +34.6 Graduates from TSXV 5 3 +66.7 IPO Financings Raised $620,832,796 $348,838,700 +78.0 Secondary Financings Raised $5,648,163,555 $1,229,588,047 +359.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $143,750,000 $1,007,260,940 -85.7 Total Financings Raised $6,412,746,351 $2,585,687,687 +148.0 Total Number of Financings 163 131 +24.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,507,126,977,173 $5,063,031,424,883 +28.5

TSX Venture Exchange **



March 2026 February 2026 March 2025 Issuers Listed 1,730 1,734 1,814 New Issuers Listed 6 3 4 IPOs 1 0 0 Graduates to TSX 3 2 0 Issues Listed 1,789 1,795 1,877 IPO Financings Raised $333,000 $0 $0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $589,857,017 $387,281,405 $27,074,822 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,288,653,346 $1,072,802,214 $296,041,278 Total Financings Raised $1,878,843,363 $1,460,083,619 $323,116,100 Total Number of Financings 161 124 93 Market Cap Listed Issues $142,374,958,536 $164,344,265,276 $92,379,221,722

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change New Issuers Listed 10 8 +25.0 IPOs 1 2 -50.0 Graduates to TSX 5 3 +66.7 IPO Financings Raised $333,000 $517,500 -35.7 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,226,704,318 $317,858,533 +285.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,982,704,263 $1,054,200,435 +182.9 Total Financings Raised $4,209,741,581 $1,372,576,468 +206.7 Total Number of Financings 443 288 +53.8 Market Cap Listed Issues $142,374,958,536 $92,379,221,722 +54.1

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during March 2026:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. AGTF All-Canadian Oil & Gas ETF COIL Avantis CIBC All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF CAGE Avantis CIBC Emerging Markets Equity ETF CAEM Avantis CIBC Global Small Cap Value ETF CASV Avantis CIBC International Equity ETF CADE Brompton Global Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGG Brompton Global Equity HighPay ETF PAYG Bunker Hill Mining Corp. BNKR Cannara Biotech Inc. LOVE Clinch Resources Ltd. CLCH Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE Evolve All-in-One UltraYield ETF EASY Global X NYSE 100 Index ETF NYSX Guardian Canadian Equity Income Fund GCEI Guardian Fundamental Global Equity Fund GFGE Guardian Short Duration Bond Fund GSDB Humilis Fundamental Opportunities ETF HBOP Humilis North American Dividend Growth ETF HBDV Humilis North American Tactical Equity Fund HBTA Manulife CQS Multi Asset Credit Fund MMAC Metatek-Group Ltd. MTEK Middlefield ActivEnergy Dividend Class MAEC Middlefield Income Plus Class MIPC Trading Central Quant Canada 50 Equity Index ETF TCCA Trading Central Quant Europe 50 Equity Index ETF TCEU Trading Central Quant Global 50 Equity Index ETF TCWW Trading Central Quant U.S. 50 Equity Index ETF TCUS Vanguard U.S. High Dividend Yield Index ETF VUDV Volatus Aerospace Inc. FLT Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited XNDU

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Auranova Resources Inc. AURA Crossroads Gold Corp. CRG Kairos Gold Inc. KIRO Latin Explore Inc. LXE Thermopylae Capital Inc. THY.P Ventra Metals Corp. VENT

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291690

Source: TMX Group Limited