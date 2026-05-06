Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - TMX Group today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of TMX Group Limited. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual and Special Meeting on May 5, 2026 are set out below.

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Luc Bertrand 212,733,230 96.86 6,907,391 3.14 Stephanie Cuskley 216,900,830 98.75 2,739,791 1.25 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 215,016,177 97.90 4,624,444 2.10 Tamara Finch 219,559,883 99.96 80,738 0.04 Moe Kermani 218,065,256 99.28 1,575,365 0.72 William Linton 209,561,160 95.41 10,079,461 4.59 John McKenzie 219,056,272 99.73 584,349 0.27 Monique Mercier 215,041,608 97.91 4,599,013 2.09 Michael Ptasznik 218,889,137 99.66 751,484 0.34 Peter Rockandel 218,043,946 99.27 1,596,675 0.73 Claude Tessier 218,987,902 99.70 652,719 0.30 Ava Yaskiel 216,020,497 98.35 3,620,124 1.65

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

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Source: TMX Group Limited