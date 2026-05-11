Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for April 2026.
TSX welcomed 29 new issuers in April 2026 compared with 31 in the previous month and 23 in April 2025. The new listings were 22 exchange traded funds, five mining companies, one life sciences company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in April 2026 decreased 63% compared to the previous month, and were down 39% compared to April 2025. The total number of financings in April 2026 was 41, compared with 44 the previous month and 52 in April 2025.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There were three new issuers on TSXV in April 2026, compared with six in the previous month and two in April 2025. The new listings were three mining companies. Total financings raised in April 2026 decreased 56% compared to the previous month, but were up 4% compared to April 2025. There were 125 financings in April 2026, compared with 161 in the previous month and 97 in April 2025.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|April 2026
|March 2026
|April 2025
|Issuers Listed
|2,176
|2,150
|1,880
|New Issuers Listed
|29
|31
|23
|IPOs
|23
|25
|22
|Graduates from TSXV
|4
|3
|1
|Issues Listed
|2,831
|2,802
|2,526
|IPO Financings Raised
|$345,710,647
|$507,467,104
|$69,880,751
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$280,724,996
|$1,531,687,239
|$1,175,619,193
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$134,012,360
|$0
|$1,384,700
|Total Financings Raised
|$760,448,003
|$2,039,154,343
|$1,246,884,644
|Total Number of Financings
|41
|44
|52
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,765,632,925,759
|$6,507,126,977,173
|$5,049,052,534,067
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|111
|90
|+23.3
|IPOs
|93
|74
|+25.7
|Graduates from TSXV
|9
|4
|+125.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$966,543,443
|$418,719,451
|+130.8
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$5,928,888,551
|$2,405,207,240
|+146.5
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$277,762,360
|$1,008,645,640
|-72.5
|Total Financings Raised
|$7,173,194,354
|$3,832,572,331
|+87.2
|Total Number of Financings
|204
|183
|+11.5
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,765,632,925,759
|$5,049,052,534,067
|+34.0
TSX Venture Exchange**
|April 2026
|March 2026
|April 2025
|Issuers Listed
|1,722
|1,730
|1,809
|New Issuers Listed
|3
|6
|2
|IPOs
|0
|1
|0
|Graduates to TSX
|4
|3
|1
|Issues Listed
|1,780
|1,789
|1,875
|IPO Financings Raised
|$0
|$333,000
|$0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$132,250,050
|$589,857,017
|$36,842,132
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$703,476,426
|$1,288,653,346
|$769,613,305
|Total Financings Raised
|$835,726,476
|$1,878,843,363
|$806,455,437
|Total Number of Financings
|125
|161
|97
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$141,082,191,783
|$142,374,958,536
|$94,496,596,952
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|13
|10
|+30.0
|IPOs
|1
|2
|-50.0
|Graduates to TSX
|9
|4
|+125.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$333,000
|$517,500
|-35.7
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$1,358,954,368
|$354,700,665
|+283.1
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$3,686,180,689
|$1,823,813,740
|+102.1
|Total Financings Raised
|$5,045,468,057
|$2,179,031,905
|+131.5
|Total Number of Financings
|568
|385
|+47.5
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$141,082,191,783
|$94,496,596,952
|+49.3
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2026:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|ATEX Resources Inc.
|ATX
|Contango Silver & Gold Inc.
|CTGO
|Elemental Royalty Corporation
|ELE
|First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure ETF
|SGRD
|Global X Space Tech Index ETF
|ORBX
|Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development Index ETF
|PAVE
|IA Clarington Global Multifactor Equity Fund
|IMFE
|IA Clarington Thematic Innovation Class
|ITIN
|Lumina Metals Corp.
|LMCU
|Manulife Balanced ETF Portfolio
|MBAP
|Manulife Conservative ETF Portfolio
|MCAP
|Manulife Growth ETF Portfolio
|MGAP
|NG Energy International Corp.
|GASX
|Ninepoint Alphabet HighShares ETF
|GOHI
|Ninepoint Celestica HighShares ETF
|CLHI
|Ninepoint Constellation Software CoreShares ETF
|CSUC
|Ninepoint Constellation Software HighShares ETF
|CSHI
|Ninepoint Intel HighShares ETF
|INHI
|Ninepoint Kinross Gold HighShares ETF
|KGHI
|Ninepoint NVIDIA HighShares ETF
|NVHI
|Ninepoint Palantir HighShares ETF
|PLHI
|Ninepoint Tesla HighShares ETF
|TSHI
|Predictive Discovery Limited
|PDI
|RBC Canadian Equity ETF
|RCAN
|RBC Target 2032 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|RQU
|RBC Target 2032 Canadian Government Bond ETF
|RGQU
|RBC Target 2032 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
|RUQU
|RBC U.S. Large-Cap Equity ETF
|RUSA
|TelyRx Holdings Inc.
|TELY
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Errington Metals Inc.
|EM
|Miata Metals Corp.
|MMET
|Titiminas Silver Inc.
|TITI
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
For more information, please contact:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
catherine.kee@tmx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296766
Source: TMX Group Limited