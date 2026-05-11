Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for April 2026.

TSX welcomed 29 new issuers in April 2026 compared with 31 in the previous month and 23 in April 2025. The new listings were 22 exchange traded funds, five mining companies, one life sciences company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in April 2026 decreased 63% compared to the previous month, and were down 39% compared to April 2025. The total number of financings in April 2026 was 41, compared with 44 the previous month and 52 in April 2025.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.

There were three new issuers on TSXV in April 2026, compared with six in the previous month and two in April 2025. The new listings were three mining companies. Total financings raised in April 2026 decreased 56% compared to the previous month, but were up 4% compared to April 2025. There were 125 financings in April 2026, compared with 161 in the previous month and 97 in April 2025.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



April 2026 March 2026 April 2025 Issuers Listed 2,176 2,150 1,880 New Issuers Listed 29 31 23 IPOs 23 25 22 Graduates from TSXV 4 3 1 Issues Listed 2,831 2,802 2,526 IPO Financings Raised $345,710,647 $507,467,104 $69,880,751 Secondary Financings Raised $280,724,996 $1,531,687,239 $1,175,619,193 Supplemental Financings Raised $134,012,360 $0 $1,384,700 Total Financings Raised $760,448,003 $2,039,154,343 $1,246,884,644 Total Number of Financings 41 44 52 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,765,632,925,759 $6,507,126,977,173 $5,049,052,534,067

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % change New Issuers Listed 111 90 +23.3 IPOs 93 74 +25.7 Graduates from TSXV 9 4 +125.0 IPO Financings Raised $966,543,443 $418,719,451 +130.8 Secondary Financings Raised $5,928,888,551 $2,405,207,240 +146.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $277,762,360 $1,008,645,640 -72.5 Total Financings Raised $7,173,194,354 $3,832,572,331 +87.2 Total Number of Financings 204 183 +11.5 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,765,632,925,759 $5,049,052,534,067 +34.0

TSX Venture Exchange **



April 2026 March 2026 April 2025 Issuers Listed 1,722 1,730 1,809 New Issuers Listed 3 6 2 IPOs 0 1 0 Graduates to TSX 4 3 1 Issues Listed 1,780 1,789 1,875 IPO Financings Raised $0 $333,000 $0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $132,250,050 $589,857,017 $36,842,132 Supplemental Financings Raised $703,476,426 $1,288,653,346 $769,613,305 Total Financings Raised $835,726,476 $1,878,843,363 $806,455,437 Total Number of Financings 125 161 97 Market Cap Listed Issues $141,082,191,783 $142,374,958,536 $94,496,596,952

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change New Issuers Listed 13 10 +30.0 IPOs 1 2 -50.0 Graduates to TSX 9 4 +125.0 IPO Financings Raised $333,000 $517,500 -35.7 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,358,954,368 $354,700,665 +283.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,686,180,689 $1,823,813,740 +102.1 Total Financings Raised $5,045,468,057 $2,179,031,905 +131.5 Total Number of Financings 568 385 +47.5 Market Cap Listed Issues $141,082,191,783 $94,496,596,952 +49.3

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2026:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol ATEX Resources Inc. ATX Contango Silver & Gold Inc. CTGO Elemental Royalty Corporation ELE First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure ETF SGRD Global X Space Tech Index ETF ORBX Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development Index ETF PAVE IA Clarington Global Multifactor Equity Fund IMFE IA Clarington Thematic Innovation Class ITIN Lumina Metals Corp. LMCU Manulife Balanced ETF Portfolio MBAP Manulife Conservative ETF Portfolio MCAP Manulife Growth ETF Portfolio MGAP NG Energy International Corp. GASX Ninepoint Alphabet HighShares ETF GOHI Ninepoint Celestica HighShares ETF CLHI Ninepoint Constellation Software CoreShares ETF CSUC Ninepoint Constellation Software HighShares ETF CSHI Ninepoint Intel HighShares ETF INHI Ninepoint Kinross Gold HighShares ETF KGHI Ninepoint NVIDIA HighShares ETF NVHI Ninepoint Palantir HighShares ETF PLHI Ninepoint Tesla HighShares ETF TSHI Predictive Discovery Limited PDI RBC Canadian Equity ETF RCAN RBC Target 2032 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RQU RBC Target 2032 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQU RBC Target 2032 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQU RBC U.S. Large-Cap Equity ETF RUSA TelyRx Holdings Inc. TELY

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Errington Metals Inc. EM Miata Metals Corp. MMET Titiminas Silver Inc. TITI

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296766

Source: TMX Group Limited