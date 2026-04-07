Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - TMX Group Limited today announced March 2026 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



March 2026 February 2026 March 2025 Volume 19,055,246,079 16,337,914,306 13,623,800,765 Value $502,834,706,657 $426,134,446,369 $356,110,250,169 Transactions 38,143,148 33,311,291 27,624,784 Daily Averages





Volume 866.1 million 859.9 million 648.8 million Value $22,856.1 million $22,428.1 million $16,957.6 million Transactions 1,733,779 1,753,226 1,315,466

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 55,213,105,301 36,873,433,746 +49.7 Value $1,362,178,602,150 $933,131,571,929 +46.0 Transactions 107,128,906 73,990,902 +44.8







Daily Averages





Volume 890.5 million 594.7 million +49.7 Value $21,870.6 million $15,050.5 million +46.0 Transactions 1,727,886 1,193,402 +44.8

Toronto Stock Exchange



March 2026 February 2026 March 2025 Volume 12,494,183,335 10,032,758,420 9,367,425,348 Value $477,763,873,355 $399,864,500,280 $330,702,736,554 Transactions 33,070,734 28,449,445 24,388,132 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 32,768.04 34,339.99 24,917.50







Daily Averages





Volume 567.9 million 528.0 million 446.1 million Value $21,716.5 million $21,045.5 million $15,747.7 million Transactions 1,503,215 1,497,339 1,161,340

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 33,185,045,232 24,110,601,291 +37.6 Value $1,279,349,960,820 $861,539,143,684 +48.5 Transactions 90,878,996 64,870,589 +40.1







Daily Averages





Volume 535.2 million 388.9 million +37.6 Value $20,634.7 million $13,895.8 million +48.5 Transactions 1,465,790 1,046,300 +40.1

TSX Venture Exchange *



March 2026 February 2026 March 2025 Volume 5,280,804,286 5,003,027,865 2,915,858,953 Value $5,399,809,675 $5,206,143,773 $1,454,184,782 Transactions 2,512,343 2,263,289 770,864 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 957.84 1,107.60 628.30







Daily Averages





Volume 240.0 million 263.3 million 138.9 million Value $245.4 million $274.0 million $69.2 million Transactions 114,197 119,120 36,708

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 17,631,592,457 8,964,568,625 +96.7 Value $17,870,901,214 $4,479,545,530 +298.9 Transactions 7,889,139 2,355,220 +235.0







Daily Averages





Volume 284.4 million 144.6 million +96.7 Value $288.2 million $72.3 million +298.9 Transactions 127,244 37,987 +235.0

TSX Alpha Exchange



March 2026 February 2026 March 2025 Volume 1,238,914,862 1,269,079,412 1,310,450,908 Value $18,829,536,795 $20,354,218,448 $23,366,698,633 Transactions 2,410,160 2,481,065 2,398,676







Daily Averages





Volume 56.3 million 66.8 million 62.4 million Value $855.9 million $1,071.3 million $1,112.7 million Transactions 109,553 130,582 114,223

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 4,281,947,416 3,717,713,486 +15.2 Value $62,473,085,967 $65,187,902,478 -4.2 Transactions 7,954,484 6,570,559 +21.1







Daily Averages





Volume 69.1 million 60.0 million +15.2 Value $1,007.6 million $1,051.4 million -4.2 Transactions 128,298 105,977 +21.1

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK



March 2026 February 2026 March 2025 Volume 41,343,596 33,048,609 30,065,556 Value $841,486,832 $709,583,868 $586,630,200 Transactions 149,911 117,492 67,112







Daily Averages





Volume 1.9 million 1.7 million 1.4 million Value $38.2 million $37.3 million $27.9 million Transactions 6,814 6,184 3,196

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 114,520,196 80,550,344 +42.2 Value $2,484,654,149 $1,924,980,237 +29.1 Transactions 406,287 194,534 +108.9







Daily Averages





Volume 1.8 million 1.3 million +42.2 Value $40.1 million $31.0 million +29.1 Transactions 6,553 3,138 +108.9

Montreal Exchange



March 2026 February 2026 March 2025 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 29,841,834 21,839,516 22,703,026 Open Interest (Contracts) 29,664,431 32,152,138 26,398,774

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume (Contracts) 69,336,977 61,767,823 +12.3 Open Interest (Contracts) 29,664,431 26,398,774 +12.4

*Includes NEX

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of March 31, 2026. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all March trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

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Source: TMX Group Limited