Wetouch Technology Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Revenue of $45.1 Million and Net Income of $7.2 Million

Fiscal Year 2025 Net Income Increased 20.0% to $7.2 Million, Revenue Increased 6.6% to $45.1 Million

CHENGDU, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) ("Wetouch" or the "Company"), a company focused on the research, development, manufacturing, sales and servicing of medium- to large-sized projected capacitive touchscreens and related touch display products, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The Company's products are widely used in financial terminals, smart cockpit and in-vehicle HMI applications, self-service and point-of-sale terminals, gaming and lottery machines, medical devices, industrial automation and human-machine interface ("HMI") systems, robotics and intelligent equipment interfaces, and other specialized applications.

"Fiscal year 2025 was a year of meaningful progress for Wetouch. We achieved continued revenue growth, delivered stronger profitability, and further strengthened our cash position and stockholders' equity," said Mr. Zongyi Lian, Chief Executive Officer of Wetouch Technology Inc. "Our 2025 results reflected sustained customer demand across smart cockpit and automotive display applications, gaming, industrial automation and control interfaces, self-service terminals and other specialized applications, as well as the benefits of ongoing product mix optimization and disciplined execution."

For additional information, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $45.1 million, an increase of 6.6% from $42.3 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross Profit: $14.4 million, an increase of 5.6% from $13.6 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross Margin: 31.8%, compared with 32.2% in fiscal year 2024.

Net Income: $7.2 million, an increase of 20.0% from $6.0 million in fiscal year 2024.

Cash: $118.4 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 14.1% from $103.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Total Stockholders' Equity: $137.4 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 10.3% from $124.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

Market and Business Overview

Wetouch continues to focus on medium- to large-sized projected capacitive touchscreens ranging from 7.0 inches to 42 inches. The Company offers multiple touch panel structures, including Glass-Glass ("GG"), Glass-Film-Film ("GFF"), Plastic-Glass ("PG"), and Glass-Film ("GF"), serving a range of end markets and customer requirements, including smart cockpit, industrial automation, intelligent equipment interfaces and other specialized touch display applications. Through its PRC operating subsidiary, Sichuan Vtouch Technology Co., Ltd., the Company has obtained certifications including ISO9001 Quality Management System certification, ISO14001 Environmental Management System certification and RoHS SGS certification.

For fiscal year 2025, sales in the PRC accounted for approximately 68.5% of total revenue, while overseas sales accounted for approximately 31.5%. Overseas revenue was derived primarily from Taiwan and South Korea, and from other markets like Europe. Domestic demand in China remained an important source of revenue, while overseas demand continued to come from selected higher-end and application-specific customer markets.

Management Commentary

"In 2025, we also continued serving customers in China and selected international markets, including Japan, South Korea, Europe and North America, while further deepening relationships with major customers such as Siemens," said Mr. Zongyi Lian. "We believe this broader customer reach, together with our progress in selected higher-end and application-specific touch display markets, has strengthened our long-term business foundation. Looking ahead, we believe continued demand across smart cockpit and automotive display applications, gaming, industrial automation and control interfaces, self-service terminals, intelligent equipment interfaces and other specialized touch display applications, together with our continued focus on customer expansion, product capability enhancement and operational efficiency, may support the Company's long-term growth."

About Wetouch Technology Inc.

Wetouch Technology Inc. is at the forefront of providing premium touch display solutions, dedicated to reshaping human-machine interaction across diverse industries. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Wetouch consistently delivers cutting-edge technology and unparalleled performance in touch display solutions globally.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at: http://en.usa-Wetouch.com/"

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Wetouch's control, which may cause Wetouch's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Wetouch's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Wetouch does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:

Email: Michaelw@wetouch.com.cn

SOURCE: Wetouch Technology Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wetouch-technology-inc.-reports-fiscal-year-2025-revenue-of-45.1-1156974