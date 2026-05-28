Wetouch Technology Inc.: WeTouch Receives Siemens' "Collaboration Star 2025" Award, Deepening Cooperation with Global Industrial Automation Leader

Existing Projects Advance Steadily, Supporting Additional High-End Industrial Touch Opportunities

CHENGDU, CN / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) ("WeTouch" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality touch display solutions, today announced that its key operating subsidiary, Chengdu Weidaqi Photoelectric Co., Ltd., has recently been awarded the "Collaboration Star 2025" honor by Siemens Industrial Automation Products (Chengdu) Co., Ltd., in recognition of its overall performance in project collaboration, technical support, product quality, delivery assurance, and ongoing partnership execution.

According to a letter of appreciation issued by Siemens, the WeTouch team demonstrated strong technical coordination capabilities and reliable delivery performance across multiple projects in 2025. Despite a complex market environment and supply chain pressures, WeTouch continued to support the smooth advancement of projects and was recognized for its product quality stability, flexible material supply, and responsive project execution. Siemens noted that WeTouch's performance over the past year has further strengthened the strategic cooperative relationship between the two parties.

The Company believes that this recognition further validates the overall competitiveness of its industrial-grade touch products and reflects the continued strengthening of its cooperation foundation with a leading global industrial automation customer. In the high-end industrial touch sector, customer qualification cycles are typically long, supplier entry barriers are high, and ongoing delivery requirements are stringent. Recognition from a global leader in industrial automation not only reflects WeTouch's capabilities in technology, manufacturing, and quality management systems, but may also support the Company's market position in pursuing additional high-end project opportunities in the future.

As previously disclosed, WeTouch has successfully entered the supply system for Siemens' high-end industrial HMI product lines and certain core PLC-related projects, and has obtained long-term supply qualification for the next five years. At that time, the Company estimated that the relevant projects could contribute approximately $10 million in additional annual revenue during the contract period. The Company believes this latest "Collaboration Star 2025" recognition indicates that the existing cooperation between the parties continues to deepen steadily and further demonstrates WeTouch's ongoing recognition by a global industrial automation leader in areas such as technical support, product quality, delivery assurance, and supply chain coordination. The Company believes this recognition may help further consolidate its position within Siemens' supply chain system and create favorable conditions for the introduction of additional future projects. Any new business opportunities, project expansion pace, and order volume will depend on customer demand, project progress, and market conditions.

Mr. Zongyi Lien, Chief Executive Officer of WeTouch, commented:

"We are honored to receive the 'Collaboration Star 2025' award from Siemens. This recognition is not only a strong endorsement of WeTouch's comprehensive capabilities in technology, quality, delivery, and service over the past year, but also reflects the confidence of a leading global customer in our long-term partnership value. We believe that, as global industrial automation continues to upgrade and customers' demand for highly reliable, highly consistent, and customized touch solutions continues to grow, WeTouch is well positioned to leverage its existing cooperation achievements to further expand business opportunities in the high-end industrial touch market and continue enhancing its global influence."

The Company also noted that the industrial automation market is continuing to evolve toward higher-end, smarter, and more globalized applications, while industrial HMI, PLC, and related intelligent control terminals are placing increasing demands on the reliability, consistency, and long-term supply capabilities of touch modules. WeTouch plans to continue strengthening its R&D, manufacturing, quality management, and global delivery systems around the needs of global high-end industrial customers, in order to support existing customer projects, advance additional high-value project implementation, and further enhance its penetration and competitiveness in the global high-end industrial automation market.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.:

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a leading provider of high-quality touch display solutions, committed to revolutionizing human-machine interaction across various industries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, WeTouch delivers cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance in touch display solutions worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Wetouch's control, which may cause Wetouch's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Wetouch as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Wetouch's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Wetouch does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:

Email: InvestorRelations@wetouch.com.cn

SOURCE: Wetouch Technology Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wetouch-receives-siemens-%22collaboration-star-2025%22-award-deepeni-1170945