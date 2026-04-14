Nokian Tyres plc: Nokian Tyres expands its cooperation with TCS to develop the operations of its IT organization and increase the use of new technologies

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release April 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. EEST

Nokian Tyres is expanding its cooperation with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global provider of IT services, consulting and business solutions.

The aim of the partnership is to maintain and develop IT applications that meet Nokian Tyres' future needs and to improve the efficiency of the IT organization's operations as part of the company's transformation journey. TCS has previously been responsible for Nokian Tyres' Service desk support, end user services including device deliveries, and management of network and data center services.

With the new strategic partnership agreement between Nokian Tyres and TCS, the maintenance and development of IT applications and on-site support related to Nokian Tyres' internal operations and processes, will be transferred to TCS as of June 1, 2026. To meet the changing needs of Nokian Tyres' business, the development of the IT organization also includes restructuring of work.

"A more extensive partnership with TCS will enable Nokian Tyres to have a globally unified, agile, and efficient operating model that supports business needs. In addition, it creates a sustainable foundation for the increasing adoption of next-generation technologies such as automation, data-driven solutions and artificial intelligence," says Timmy McLellan, Nokian Tyres VP, IT and Processes, CIO.

More information: media@nokiantyres.com



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a global technology partner to industry leading organizations across the world. Founded in 1968, TCS has consistently upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence, and customer service. The company aspires to become the world's largest AIled technology services organization and supports clients in transforming across the full AI stack from infrastructure to intelligence.

With a workforce spanning 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers globally, TCS has been recognized as a top employer across six continents. TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

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