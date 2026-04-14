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WKN: 895780 | ISIN: FI0009005318 | Ticker-Symbol: NRE
Tradegate
14.04.26 | 16:51
9,620 Euro
+1,64 % +0,155
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OMX Helsinki 25
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9,5309,56518:16
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 16:00 Uhr
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Nokian Tyres plc: Nokian Tyres expands its cooperation with TCS to develop the operations of its IT organization and increase the use of new technologies

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release April 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. EEST

Nokian Tyres is expanding its cooperation with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global provider of IT services, consulting and business solutions.

The aim of the partnership is to maintain and develop IT applications that meet Nokian Tyres' future needs and to improve the efficiency of the IT organization's operations as part of the company's transformation journey. TCS has previously been responsible for Nokian Tyres' Service desk support, end user services including device deliveries, and management of network and data center services.

With the new strategic partnership agreement between Nokian Tyres and TCS, the maintenance and development of IT applications and on-site support related to Nokian Tyres' internal operations and processes, will be transferred to TCS as of June 1, 2026. To meet the changing needs of Nokian Tyres' business, the development of the IT organization also includes restructuring of work.

"A more extensive partnership with TCS will enable Nokian Tyres to have a globally unified, agile, and efficient operating model that supports business needs. In addition, it creates a sustainable foundation for the increasing adoption of next-generation technologies such as automation, data-driven solutions and artificial intelligence," says Timmy McLellan, Nokian Tyres VP, IT and Processes, CIO.

More information: media@nokiantyres.com

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a global technology partner to industry leading organizations across the world. Founded in 1968, TCS has consistently upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence, and customer service. The company aspires to become the world's largest AIled technology services organization and supports clients in transforming across the full AI stack from infrastructure to intelligence.

With a workforce spanning 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers globally, TCS has been recognized as a top employer across six continents. TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

Nokian Tyres in brief

Nokian Tyres' purpose is to make the world safer by reinventing tires, and how they are made, over and over again - a safer place to drive, work and live now and for generations to come. Inspired by our northern heritage, we develop and manufacture premium tires for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery with sustainability at the heart of all our operations. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. We are some 4,000 people with net sales of EUR 1.4 billion in 2025, and together we lead the journey to smarter driving for people and for businesses. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Further information: company.nokiantyres.com, www.nokiantyres.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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