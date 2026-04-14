Egetis Therapeutics AB: Bulletin from Egetis Therapeutics' Annual General Meeting 2026

Stockholm, Sweden, April 14, 2026. Egetis Therapeutics AB (publ) (STO: EGTX) today announced that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been held on April 14, 2026, at which the submitted proposals were passed. The complete proposals are stated in the notice to the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting was held by physical presence of shareholders and with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting). Among other items of business, the following resolutions were taken:

The income statements and balance sheets were adopted, together with the Board of Directors' proposal for allocation of the company's result. The Board of Directors and CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Mats Blom, Gunilla Osswald, Behshad Sheldon and Margarida Duarte were re-elected and Jay Donovan Wu and Birgitte Volck were newly elected as members of the Board of Directors. Mats Blom was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting voted on the Board of Directors' fees in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal as follows:

It was resolved that remuneration shall be paid with three components where the basic remuneration corresponds to a value of SEK 2,425,000, committee work and travel allowance correspond to SEK 490,000 and share awards correspond to a value of SEK 2,124,999. Total remuneration corresponds to a value of SEK 5,039,999 until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027. The remuneration for ordinary work of the Board of Directors (excluding committee work and travel allowance) for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027 corresponds to a total value of SEK 4,549,999.

It was resolved to elect the registered accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) as auditor. Authorized public accountant Niclas Bergenmo will assume the role as auditor in charge.

The Nomination Committee's proposal regarding the establishment of a Nomination Committee and Nomination Committee instructions was approved.

The remuneration guidelines for senior executives were approved.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2025.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal to introduce a long-term shareholder program for members of the Board of Directors ("Board SHP 2026"). The program is share based and intended for members of the Board of Directors of the company. Board SHP 2026 is a program under which the participants will be granted share awards that entitle to not more than 700,000 ordinary shares in Egetis. The number of share awards that shall be awarded to each participant shall correspond to part of the remuneration for ordinary board work divided by the volume weighted average price of the Egetis share on Nasdaq Stockholm for the 10 trading days preceding the grant date. The number of share awards shall correspond to a certain amount (SEK 425,000 to the Chairman, SEK 425,000 to each of the newly elected members of the Board of Directors and SEK 283,333 to each of the other members of the Board of Directors). The share awards shall be granted to the participants as soon as practicable after the Annual General Meeting (the "Grant Date"). The share awards shall vest after approximately one year (corresponding to one year of service as a Board member), corresponding to the earlier of the day before (i) the Annual General Meeting 2027 or (ii) 1 July 2027 (the "Vesting Date"), provided that the participant is still a Board member of Egetis on said date. The earliest point in time at which vested share awards may be exercised shall be the day falling immediately after the Vesting Date. The latest point in time at which vested share awards may be exercised shall be the earlier of (i) 90 days after the last day of service as a Board member, or (ii) six years after the Grant Date. Each vested share award entitles the holder to receive one ordinary share in the company free of charge. It was further resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal on transfer of own ordinary shares.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal regarding the introduction of a long-term incentive program for the company's management and key personnel.

The Annual General Meeting voted, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants.

Minutes with complete resolutions from the Annual General Meeting will be made available on the company's website, www.egetis.com.

For further information, please contact

Nicklas Westerholm, CEO

nicklas.westerholm@egetis.com

+46 (0) 733 542 062

Yilmaz Mahshid, CFO

yilmaz.mahshid@egetis.com

+46 (0) 722 316 800

Karl Hård, Head of Investor Relations & Business Development

karl.hard@egetis.com

+46 (0) 733 011 944

About Egetis Therapeutics

Egetis Therapeutics is an innovative and integrated pharmaceutical company, focusing on projects in late-stage development for commercialization for treatments of serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the orphan drug segment.

The Company's lead drug candidate Emcitate® (tiratricol) is developed for the treatment of patients with monocarboxylate transporter 8 (MCT8) deficiency, a highly debilitating rare disease with no available treatment. In February 2025 the European Commission approved Emcitate® as the first and only treatment for MCT8 deficiency in EU. Egetis initiated the launch of Emcitate® in Germany on May 1, 2025. Emcitate® (tiratricol) is not approved in the USA.

On March 27, 2026, Egetis announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the filing of its New Drug Application (NDA) for Emcitate® (tiratricol) for the treatment of MCT8 deficiency. The application has been granted Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date, or FDA decision date, of September 28, 2026.

The NDA for Emcitate® (tiratricol) for treatment of MCT8 deficiency is based on clinical data from Triac Trial I, Triac Trial II, ReTRIACt, EMC Cohort Study, EMC Survival Study and the US Expanded Access Program.

Tiratricol holds Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for MCT8 deficiency and resistance to thyroid hormone beta (RTH-beta) in the US and the EU. MCT8 deficiency and RTH-beta are two distinct indications, with no overlap in patient populations. Tiratricol has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the FDA, which gives Egetis the opportunity to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) in the US, after approval.

The drug candidate Aladote® (calmangafodipir) is a first in class drug candidate developed to reduce the risk of acute liver injury associated with paracetamol (acetaminophen) overdose. A proof of principle study has been successfully completed. The design of a pivotal Phase IIb/III study (Albatross), with the purpose of applying for market approval in the US and Europe, has been finalized following interactions with the FDA, EMA and MHRA. The development program for Aladote® has been parked. Aladote® has been granted ODD in the US and in the EU.

Egetis Therapeutics is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market (Nasdaq Stockholm: EGTX).

For more information, see www.egetis.com