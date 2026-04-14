Kudelski Group
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland - April 14, 2026 - The Annual General Meeting of Kudelski SA (SIX:KUD.S) was held today at the company's headquarters in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne.
All proposals of the Board of Directors were accepted by a strong majority. 38 shareholders or their proxies attended the event in person, corresponding to 63'952'062 shares out of a total of 97,809,214 shares. The shareholders approved the 2025 annual report, Kudelski SA's financial statements, the Group's 2025 consolidated accounts and profit allocation, as well as the 2025 report on non-financial matters. They also approved the compensation report for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, as well as the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for 2025.
Mrs. Marguerite Kudelski and Messrs. Laurent Dassault, Michael Hengartner, André Kudelski, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja were re-elected as members of the Board for a one-year term. Mr. André Kudelski was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Foetisch has elected to retire from the Board and will not stand for reelection. We would like to warmly thank Mr. Patrick Foetisch for his outstanding service as a member of the Group's Board of Directors, where he has helped to shape the development of the Group for more than 35 years.
Ms. Hélène Béguin, nominated to stand for election, was elected as a member of the Board for a one-year term. Ms. Béguin was previously a partner at KPMG from 2004 to 2025 and served on the board of directors of KPMG Suisse from 2014 to 2024, including most recently as its chairwoman. She holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from HEC Lausanne and is a certified public accountant. She joins the Board of Directors as of today.
The shareholders elected Messrs. Michael Hengartner, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja and as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for a period of one-year.
PricewaterhouseCoopers SA in Lausanne (Pully) was re-elected as the Group's audit firm for a one-year period. Ofisa Berney Associés SA, in Lausanne, was elected as independent representative for a one-year period.
Note
To download the 2025 Annual Report, please click here. Printed version can be ordered by sending an email to communication@nagra.com.
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in core digital security technologies and solutions for media, cybersecurity and IoT. The Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with a presence in over 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.
Contacts
Gary Crosilla
Marc Ausoni
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kudelski Group
|route de Genève 22-24
|1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 21 732 01 01
|Fax:
|+41 21 732 01 00
|E-mail:
|info@nagra.com
|Internet:
|https://www.nagra.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012268360
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2308378
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2308378 14.04.2026 CET/CEST