

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - ASML Holding NV (ASML) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR2.757 billion, or EUR7.15 per share. This compares with EUR2.355 billion, or EUR6.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to EUR8.767 billion from EUR7.741 billion last year.



ASML Holding NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.757 Bln. vs. EUR2.355 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR7.15 vs. EUR6.00 last year. -Revenue: EUR8.767 Bln vs. EUR7.741 Bln last year.



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