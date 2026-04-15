Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2026The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.04.2026Das Instrument 4J60 CH1252930610 LUZERNER KANTNBK SF 3,70 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.04.2026The instrument 4J60 CH1252930610 LUZERNER KANTNBK SF 3,70 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2026Das Instrument TNTC NL0009739416 POSTNL N.V. EO -,08 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.04.2026The instrument TNTC NL0009739416 POSTNL N.V. EO -,08 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2026Das Instrument 6JT US6103351010 MONROE CAP.CORP. DL -,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2026The instrument 6JT US6103351010 MONROE CAP.CORP. DL -,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.04.2026Das Instrument 5JY GB00B64NSP76 COSTAIN GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.04.2026The instrument 5JY GB00B64NSP76 COSTAIN GRP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2026Das Instrument GH7A DE0008007998 DEGI INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT FUND wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2026The instrument GH7A DE0008007998 DEGI INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT FUND is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.04.2026