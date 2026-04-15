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WKN: A3EEMF | ISIN: CH1252930610 | Ticker-Symbol: 4J60
Stuttgart
15.04.26 | 07:46
116,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUZERNER KANTONALBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUZERNER KANTONALBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,20118,2008:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COSTAIN GROUP
COSTAIN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COSTAIN GROUP PLC2,2400,00 %
DEGI INTERNATIONAL0,900-2,70 %
LUZERNER KANTONALBANK AG116,000,00 %
MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION4,1410,00 %
POSTNL NV1,107+1,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.