

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) on Monday reported lower copper production for the first quarter, while gold production increased.



Copper production fell to 143,000 tonnes, down 8% year-on-year, reflecting lower processing rates and reduced copper grades in line with the mine plan at Los Pelambres and Centinela Concentrates.



Gold production rose to 46,500 ounces, up 8%, driven by higher gold grades.



Molybdenum production was 3,000 tonnes, broadly in line with the prior-year period, as higher recoveries were balanced by lower processing rates.



The company maintained its full-year guidance, expecting copper production in the range of 650,000 to 700,000 tonnes.



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