Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf 6.300 USD? Diese Aktie könnte der geheime Hebel sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14S5W | ISIN: DK0060636678 | Ticker-Symbol: T2V1
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 09:30
21,120 Euro
+1,44 % +0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRYG A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRYG A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,98021,00009:59
20,98021,00009:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 07:36 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tryg A/S - Interim report Q1 2026

Tryg's Supervisory Board has today approved the interim report for Q1 2026.

Tryg reported a strong insurance service result of DKK 1,655m (DKK 1,540m) and a combined ratio of 84.0% (84.2%) in Q1 2026. The higher insurance service result was supported by an underlying claims ratio improvement of 40 basis points (up from 30 bps), including solid trends in Norway and a premium growth of 3.5% (3.7%) in local currencies. The investment result was DKK 2m (DKK 320m), showcasing the strength of Tryg's low-risk investment approach in volatile markets. Pre-tax profit was DKK 1,276m (DKK 1,491m) and profit after tax was DKK 958m (DKK 1,118m). Ordinary dividend of DKK 2.15 (DKK 2.05) per share for the year is an increase of around 5% from the previous year. The reported solvency ratio at the end of Q1 2026 was 192% (196% Q4 2025), supportive of future shareholder remuneration.

Financial highlights Q1 2026

  • Insurance revenue growth of 3.5% in local currencies (3.7%)
  • Insurance service result of DKK 1,655m (DKK 1,540m)
  • Combined ratio of 84.0% (84.2%)
  • Expense ratio of 13.3% (13.3%)
  • Investment result of DKK 2m (DKK 320m)
  • Profit before tax of DKK 1,276m (DKK 1,491m)
  • Ordinary dividend of DKK 2.15 (DKK 2.05) per share and solvency ratio of 192% (196% Q4 2025)

Customer highlights Q1 2026

  • Customer satisfaction score of 82 (baseline CMD 2024 is 81)

Statement by Tryg Group CEO, Johan Kirstein Brammer:
We entered the year with momentum and report a strong result for Q1. In our Norwegian market, we have significantly improved profitability. At the same time, we continue to scale customer facing initiatives and procurement activities across Scandinavia to boost competitiveness and lower claims costs. In parallel, we continue to simplify our IT setup with the ambition to improve customer experience and enable greater focus on commercial innovation.

While global tension creates uncertainty, we remained focused on delivering help to nearly half a million customers in Q1. I am also pleased that, for the eleventh year in a row, TryghedsGruppen will again pay a significant customer bonus.

Conference call
Tryg hosts a conference call today at 10:00 CET. CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer, CFO Allan Kragh Thaysen, CTO Mikael Kärrsten and Head of Financial Reporting, SVP Gianandrea Roberti will present the results in brief followed by Q&As.

The conference call will be held in English. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

Conference call details:
Danish participants:+45 78 76 84 90
UK participants:+44 203 769 6819
US participants:+1 646 787 0157
PIN: 560768

The interim report material can be downloaded on www.tryg.com/downloads-2026 shortly after the time of release.

Contact information:

  • Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk
  • Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, robin.loefgren@tryg.dk
  • Camilla Lercke Odgaard, Head of Communications, SVP +45 53 39 23 84, camilla.lercke@tryg.dk

Visit tryg.com for more information.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.