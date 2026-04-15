Tryg A/S - Interim report Q1 2026

Tryg's Supervisory Board has today approved the interim report for Q1 2026.

Tryg reported a strong insurance service result of DKK 1,655m (DKK 1,540m) and a combined ratio of 84.0% (84.2%) in Q1 2026. The higher insurance service result was supported by an underlying claims ratio improvement of 40 basis points (up from 30 bps), including solid trends in Norway and a premium growth of 3.5% (3.7%) in local currencies. The investment result was DKK 2m (DKK 320m), showcasing the strength of Tryg's low-risk investment approach in volatile markets. Pre-tax profit was DKK 1,276m (DKK 1,491m) and profit after tax was DKK 958m (DKK 1,118m). Ordinary dividend of DKK 2.15 (DKK 2.05) per share for the year is an increase of around 5% from the previous year. The reported solvency ratio at the end of Q1 2026 was 192% (196% Q4 2025), supportive of future shareholder remuneration.



Financial highlights Q1 2026

Insurance revenue growth of 3.5% in local currencies (3.7%)

Insurance service result of DKK 1,655m (DKK 1,540m)

Combined ratio of 84.0% (84.2%)

Expense ratio of 13.3% (13.3%)

Investment result of DKK 2m (DKK 320m)

Profit before tax of DKK 1,276m (DKK 1,491m)

Ordinary dividend of DKK 2.15 (DKK 2.05) per share and solvency ratio of 192% (196% Q4 2025)

Customer highlights Q1 2026

Customer satisfaction score of 82 (baseline CMD 2024 is 81)

Statement by Tryg Group CEO, Johan Kirstein Brammer:

We entered the year with momentum and report a strong result for Q1. In our Norwegian market, we have significantly improved profitability. At the same time, we continue to scale customer facing initiatives and procurement activities across Scandinavia to boost competitiveness and lower claims costs. In parallel, we continue to simplify our IT setup with the ambition to improve customer experience and enable greater focus on commercial innovation.

While global tension creates uncertainty, we remained focused on delivering help to nearly half a million customers in Q1. I am also pleased that, for the eleventh year in a row, TryghedsGruppen will again pay a significant customer bonus.

Conference call

Tryg hosts a conference call today at 10:00 CET. CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer, CFO Allan Kragh Thaysen, CTO Mikael Kärrsten and Head of Financial Reporting, SVP Gianandrea Roberti will present the results in brief followed by Q&As.



The conference call will be held in English. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

Conference call details:

Danish participants:+45 78 76 84 90

UK participants:+44 203 769 6819

US participants:+1 646 787 0157

PIN: 560768

The interim report material can be downloaded on www.tryg.com/downloads-2026 shortly after the time of release.

Contact information:

Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, robin.loefgren@tryg.dk

Camilla Lercke Odgaard, Head of Communications, SVP +45 53 39 23 84, camilla.lercke@tryg.dk