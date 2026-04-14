Cambium Networks Pursues Appeal of Nasdaq Delisting

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of networking solutions, announced today that it has filed an appeal to The Nasdaq Stock Market's decision, as previously reported, to delist the Company's ordinary shares from the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2024, including a restatement of the financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023, and of the financial results for each of the three quarterly periods in 2023 and 2024, on April 7th, 2026. The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to file its annual report shortly for the year ending December 31, 2025, together with the quarterly reports for the quarters ending March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2025.

"We have continued to operate as usual. Our inability to timely file our periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the restatement of prior period financial results, was due to technical accounting issues and does not impact Cambium's operations or our ability to deliver the high quality products expected of Cambium. The Company is confident that once its quarterly report for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, is filed, we will be able to timely file all future reports" stated the Company.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences, and device connectivity, with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We make connectivity that just works.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements relating to the trading of the Company's ordinary shares on the OTC market, as well as words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "may," "should," "could," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current assumptions, beliefs, and expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside of the Company's control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the Company's trading on the OTC market, and its ability to return to The Nasdaq Stock Market and maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards. Forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. Investors and others are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Cambium Networks

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Networks