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WKN: 880767 | ISIN: SE0000117970 | Ticker-Symbol: NCGB
Frankfurt
15.04.26 | 08:03
20,480 Euro
-0,87 % -0,180
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,74020,88011:34
20,80020,82011:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 07:30 Uhr
43 Leser
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NCC AB: NCC awarded contract for new hospital in Kiruna

NCC and Region Norrbotten have signed a partnering agreement for a new hospital in Kiruna. The new hospital will be more modern and flexible, designed to meet the future healthcare needs of one of Sweden's largest geographical healthcare regions.

NCC and Region Norrbotten signing the contract*. Photo: NCC

"NCC is one of Sweden's largest hospital builders and is experienced in managing large and complex hospital projects in a close partnering form. This provides us with a solid basis to jointly create an efficient and future-proof hospital in Kiruna," says Unto Järvirova, Project Manager for the Region's new hospital in Kiruna.

"NCC has considerable experience of complex hospital projects and a dedicated team of experts who will be involved in the planning and design phase we are now embarking on with the Region. By involving NCC now, we can jointly make sound decisions early in the process, thereby creating predictability and efficiency throughout the project," says Tobias Holmqvist, Head of Division, NCC Building Sweden.

The new hospital will replace the existing facility and is part of Kiruna's urban transformation as LKAB expands its mining operations. The project, which is being carried out in close collaboration between NCC and Region Norrbotten, encompasses a hospital building covering just over 40,000 square meters with a rooftop heliport. Surrounding infrastructure and buildings, such as a parking garage and technical buildings, are also included.

The first phase is now underway, comprising design, planning, costing and determination of a target cost. In the next step, construction contracts will be signed. Region Norrbotten estimates the value of the procurement at several billion SEK.

For further information, please contact:
Piero Sannicolo, Project Director, NCC Building Sweden, piero.sannicolo@ncc.se
Amelie Winberg, Manager, Media Relations Sweden, NCC, +46 70 221 13 72, amelie.winberg@ncc.se

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

* In picture: Kristina Åkerlund NCC, Lukas Bergner Region Norrbotten, Piero Sannicolo NCC, Kataring ringstedt och Åsa Lekvall Region Norrbotten, Michael Gustafsson NCC.
Tobias Holmqvist, NCC and Unto Järvirova, Region Norrbotten.

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2025, NCC had sales of about SEK 56 bn and 11,500 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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