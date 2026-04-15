

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hermes International SA (HESAF.PK, HESAY.PK, 0HV2.L, RMS.PA), a French luxury goods company, on Wednesday reported a decline in revenue for the first quarter.



For the first quarter, the Group posted revenue of EUR 4.070 billion, less than EUR 4.129 billion in the same period last year.



Revenue from the ready-to-wear and accessories business fell to EUR 1.076 billion from EUR 1.149 billion in the previous year. Revenue from the watches business stood at EUR 135 million as against EUR 151 million a year ago.



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