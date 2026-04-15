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WKN: A3EGPX | ISIN: SE0020203271 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 10:00 Uhr
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White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG publishes monthly revenue for March 2026

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG" or the "Group") today reports consolidated net sales of approximately SEK 55.0m for March 2026, in line with the Company's expectations. The March performance reflects continued strong organic growth across the Group's underlying business, while the majority of recently announced and completed acquisitions are expected to begin contributing more meaningfully from Q2 onwards.

March overview
March demonstrated the strength of WPTG's core business, with solid underlying performance across the Group's operations and markets. The monthly revenue development was primarily driven by organic growth, providing a clear indication of a momentum.

The Group continues to execute on its strategic expansion agenda, with several acquisitions expected to begin contributing in Q2 2026. As such, March largely reflects the earnings capacity of WPTG's underlying organic business ahead of the next phase of contribution from acquired entities.

WPTG remains focused on combining organic growth with selective acquisitions to expand its service offering, geographic reach, and commercial scale.

Monthly revenue performance

  • March 2026: Approximately SEK 55.0m

Net sales for March reflect strong organic year-over-year growth and continued healthy demand across the Group's core operations. March was largely driven by the existing business, with the majority of acquisitions currently underway expected to begin contributing from Q2 onwards.

Compared with 2025, the March 2026 performance demonstrates the continued strength of WPTG's organic growth trajectory and the scalability of the Group's platform.

Following continued strong sales development and contributions from recent acquisitions, the Group updated its full-year 2026 revenue outlook in January to approximately SEK 620m.

Latest revenue performances

MonthNet sales,
2026 (SEK)		Net sales,
2025 (SEK)		Change
March55.0m35.6m+ 54.5%
February42.3m30.9m+ 36.5%
January44.6m32.4m+ 37.5%
Q1 Total141.9m98.9m+ 43.5%

*WPTG started reporting monthly revenue numbers from October 2025.

Important information
Monthly revenue figures are provided as unaudited management information and are intended to complement, not replace, the company's interim and annual financial reporting prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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