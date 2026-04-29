White Pearl Technology Group AB: Execution of SPA completed for Bravissimo Agency AB - closing on 1 May 2026

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into and completed the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) regarding the acquisition of all shares in Bravissimo Agency AB ("Bravissimo") from CHOMP Holding AB. The agreed enterprise value amounts to SEK 14.7 million, corresponding to a preliminary purchase price of approximately SEK 14.8 million. The consideration will be paid partly in cash and partly in shares, and includes a performance-based earn-out linked to EBITDA for the financial years 2026-2028.

The cash component of the transaction will be financed through the Company's existing credit facility with Fenja Capital, from which approximately SEK 6 million is expected to be utilized in connection with the acquisition.

Closing of the transaction is expected to take place on 1 May 2026.

Financial profile and investment case

Bravissimo demonstrates stable and profitable financial performance with strong margins. In 2025, the company reported revenues of approximately SEK 17.3 million and EBITDA of approximately SEK 3.5 million. In 2024, revenues amounted to approximately SEK 17.6 million with EBITDA of approximately SEK 3.5 million.

The consistent profitability and stable revenue base, combined with the company's position within high-margin services, form an attractive platform for continued growth within the WPTG group.

About Bravissimo

Bravissimo is based in Åhus, Kristianstad and Malmö and has, since its founding in 1989, developed strategic and creative solutions within marketing, digital communication and technical development, with a strong focus on quality, innovation and customer satisfaction.

The company specializes in digital solutions and operates across four business areas:

Digital

Studio

Creative

Audio

Bravissimo serves a diversified client base across sectors such as banking, insurance, real estate and the public sector. With strong expertise in web development, system integration, search engine marketing and performance marketing, the company holds a solid position in the digital landscape.

Bravissimo is currently owned by CHOMP Holding AB, which is partly owned by four entrepreneurs who are actively involved in running the business. These key individuals will remain in the company following the transaction and continue to contribute to its development, which is considered an important factor for successful integration and continued growth.

Transaction overview

The final purchase price will be subject to customary adjustments based on net debt and working capital at closing. The earn-out may amount to up to 60 percent of EBITDA per year, provided that a minimum EBITDA of SEK 2.1 million is achieved, and may be settled in cash or in newly issued shares in WPTG.

Reinvestment and lock-up

As part of the transaction, the seller will receive shares in WPTG corresponding to approximately SEK 8.525 million of the initial purchase price.

Of these:

Shares corresponding to approximately SEK 4.9 million will be subject to a lock-up period of 12 months

Shares corresponding to approximately SEK 3.625 million will not be subject to any lock-up

The structure is designed to ensure long-term commitment from the sellers and alignment with WPTG's shareholders.

Strategic rationale and synergies

The acquisition of Bravissimo is in line with WPTG's strategy to grow through selective acquisitions within digital services and strengthens the Group's presence in the Nordic region.

Bravissimo complements existing operations within the Group, particularly in relation to Createx Ltd, Native Digital Ltd and Top4, where clear synergies have been identified, as well as scalability benefits in relation to companies within the same sector with which WPTG has recently entered into LOIs. The acquisition also strengthens WPTG's shared services structure in the Nordics by adding a strong operational platform capable of supporting and developing other companies within the Group.

Commercial synergies through cross-selling of services within digital strategy, development and marketing

Operational synergies through more efficient utilization of resources across production and delivery

Customer synergies through a broader and more integrated offering

Scalability benefits through integration with both existing companies and recently communicated LOI transactions within the same segment

Together, this is expected to increase delivery capacity, improve margin profile and create a more scalable platform for continued growth within WPTG's digital services segment.

Financing

In connection with the transaction, the Company will utilize an additional SEK 6 million from its previously communicated credit facility with Fenja Capital.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.