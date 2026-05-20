White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG publishes its Interim Report Q1 2026

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG", the "Group" or the "Company") publishes its interim report for the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026). The report is now available to read in the attached document and on the Company's website.
Financial Highlights
|Metric
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|YoY Change
|FY 2025
|Revenue
|143.7
|98.9
|45%
|510.5
|EBITDA
|23.4
|15.8
|47.7%
|86.1
|EBITDA Margin
|16.3%
|16%
|-
|16.9%
|EBIT
|23.1
|15.8
|46%
|85.9
|Net Profit After Tax
|21
|15.3
|39.5%
|67.7
|EPS (SEK)
|0.71
|0.55
|29.1%
|2.40
|Diluted EPS (SEK)
|0.71
|0.55
|-
|2.40
Note: All figures are presented in million SEK, except for EPS and Diluted EPS. No extraordinary adjustment was made in Q1 2026.
Revenue mix by line of business
|Metric
|FY 2023
|FY 2024
|FY 2025
|Q1 2026
|IT Services - project & consulting
|42%
|35%
|28%
|30%
|Managed & Recurring Services
|39%
|40%
|39%
|37%
|Software, Platforms & IP
|13%
|16%
|19%
|20%
|Talent & Process Services
|6%
|9%
|14%
|13%
|Group total
|100%
|100%
|100%
|100%
Segment shares of Group revenue. Q1 2026 figures pending finalisation.
About White Pearl Technology Group:
White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.
For more information, please contact:
info@whitepearltech.com
The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.
This information is information that White Pearl Technology Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-20 09:15 CEST.