White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG publishes its Interim Report Q1 2026

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG", the "Group" or the "Company") publishes its interim report for the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026). The report is now available to read in the attached document and on the Company's website.

Financial Highlights

Metric Q1 2026 Q1 2025 YoY Change FY 2025 Revenue 143.7 98.9 45% 510.5 EBITDA 23.4 15.8 47.7% 86.1 EBITDA Margin 16.3% 16% - 16.9% EBIT 23.1 15.8 46% 85.9 Net Profit After Tax 21 15.3 39.5% 67.7 EPS (SEK) 0.71 0.55 29.1% 2.40 Diluted EPS (SEK) 0.71 0.55 - 2.40

Note: All figures are presented in million SEK, except for EPS and Diluted EPS. No extraordinary adjustment was made in Q1 2026.

Revenue mix by line of business

Metric FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 Q1 2026 IT Services - project & consulting 42% 35% 28% 30% Managed & Recurring Services 39% 40% 39% 37% Software, Platforms & IP 13% 16% 19% 20% Talent & Process Services 6% 9% 14% 13% Group total 100% 100% 100% 100%

Segment shares of Group revenue. Q1 2026 figures pending finalisation.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

This information is information that White Pearl Technology Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-20 09:15 CEST.