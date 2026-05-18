White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG signs agreement to acquire Peritum Agri Institute

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG", the "Company" or the "Group") announces that the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Peritum Agri Institute ("Peritum"), a South African agricultural education and workforce development institution based in Bloemfontein.

About Peritum

Peritum is a South African-established provider of accredited agricultural training, practical skills development, and workforce programs for the agriculture and agribusiness sectors. Founded in 2001, the institution celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026 and has recently entered a new growth phase as a registered Higher Education Institution in South Africa.

The Agreement and Expected Revenue

Under the proposed transaction, WPTG will acquire Peritum for cash consideration of SEK 11 million, including cash earnouts.

Peritum is expected to generate revenue exceeding SEK 12 million in 2026, with a profit of approximately SEK 2 million. The transaction remains subject to customary due diligence, regulatory approvals where applicable, and final binding agreements.

Strategic expansion within AgriTech, AI-enabled Learning, and Workforce Development

The acquisition strengthens WPTG's exposure to several high-growth themes, including AgriTech, artificial intelligence, learning management systems, digital training and workforce development. WPTG sees a significant opportunity to combine Peritum's agricultural training expertise with the Group's technology platform, AI capabilities and digital transformation experience.

As agriculture becomes increasingly shaped by data, automation, sustainability requirements and technology-enabled productivity, WPTG believes the ability to train and upskill the agricultural workforce will become a critical enabler of long-term sector growth. Peritum provides WPTG with an established platform from which to develop scalable digital learning, AI-assisted training and AgriTech workforce solutions across South Africa and other emerging markets.

"Peritum gives WPTG a strong foothold in AgriTech, EdTech and workforce development. As agriculture becomes more technology-driven, demand for training is growing rapidly. By combining Peritum's expertise with WPTG's AI and digital learning capabilities, we see strong potential to build a scalable platform driven by long-term trends in food security, digital agriculture and AI-enabled learning" - Marco Marangoni, Group CEO of WPTG

For further information, please contact:

White Pearl Technology Group AB

Investor Relations

Email: ir@whitepearltech.com

Website: www.whitepearltech.com

About White Pearl Technology Group AB

White Pearl Technology Group AB is a global technology group focused on IT services, digital transformation and smart infrastructure solutions. Through its platform model, WPTG acquires and integrates specialist businesses, drives cross-selling opportunities and deploys AI, data and technology capabilities across its global footprint.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.