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WKN: A41BMV | ISIN: SE0025166416 | Ticker-Symbol: 6V6
Frankfurt
24.04.26 | 08:04
0,740 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPOTR GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPOTR GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 11:40 Uhr
96 Leser
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White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG issues the second tranche of shares as payment for Spotr Group AB

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 20 May 2024, has resolved to issue the second and final tranche of shares related to the payment to Spotr Group AB. The issue comprises 293,975 new Series B shares (representing 30% of the total consideration) at a subscription price of SEK 20 per share (the "Share Issue").

Background
As communicated on 16 October 2025, WPTG entered into an agreement with the IT Group Spotr Group AB (Spotr Group) (Nasdaq First North: SPOTR) to acquire the Spotr Group subsidiaries Adligo AB, APTR SL AB, Appspotr South Asia (PVT) LTD and a 51 percent stake in Krobier AB (the "Transaction"). In accordance with the contract, WPTG will issue in total 965,766 shares to Spotr Group and the Board of Directors in WPTGtoday resolved to issue 676,036 series B shares (70% of total consideration) as first installment of the payment.?The Share Issue corresponds the remaining 30% of the total consideration, which has now been finalised in accordance with the agreed structure of the Transaction.

Number of shares and share capital
The Board of Directors has resolved to issue the Share Issue of 293,975 new Series B shares at a subscription price of SEK 20 per share, corresponding to a total value of approximately SEK 5.9 million.

As a result of the Share Issue, the Company's share capital will increase by SEK 6,467.438839, from SEK 661,701.064094 to SEK 668,168.502933. The number of shares will increase by 293,975 shares, from 30,077,373 to 30,371,348.

The share issue entails a dilution of approximately 0.97 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company (based on the number of shares and votes following the Share Issue).

Lock-up
All shares issued to Spotr Group AB are subject to a lock-up undertaking, pursuant to which the shares may not be sold, transferred or otherwise disposed of during a period of six months from the closing date of the Transaction. Consequently, the lock-up of shares issued in the Share Issue will remain in effect until 23 June 2026.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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