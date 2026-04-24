Today, April 24, 2026, Spotr Group AB (the "Company) disclosed that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had informed the Company that it did not meet the listing requirement on having an ongoing business operation, and that Nasdaq Stockholm AB therefore may initiate a process for delisting the Company's financial instruments from First North Growth Market.

According to item 6.3.1 (b) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if circumstances exist justifying the removal of the issuer's financial instruments from trading on First North pursuant to item 8.2.7 of the rulebook.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Spotr Group AB Short name: SPOTR ISIN code: SE0025166416

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.